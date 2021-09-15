Oak Leaf Image Takes First Place in Annual Nikon Competition
Nikon Instruments Inc., unveiled the winners of the 47th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. This year’s first place prize was awarded to Jason Kirk for his striking image of a southern live oak leaf’s trichomes, stomata and vessels. Using various lighting techniques and design tools, Kirk's final image is a masterful example of the dynamic relationship between imaging technology and artistic creativity. Using a custom-made microscope system that combines color filtered transmitted light with diffused reflected light, Kirk captured around 200 individual images of the leaf and stacked them together to create the stunning image.www.laboratoryequipment.com
