CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Oak Leaf Image Takes First Place in Annual Nikon Competition

laboratoryequipment.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon Instruments Inc., unveiled the winners of the 47th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. This year’s first place prize was awarded to Jason Kirk for his striking image of a southern live oak leaf’s trichomes, stomata and vessels. Using various lighting techniques and design tools, Kirk's final image is a masterful example of the dynamic relationship between imaging technology and artistic creativity. Using a custom-made microscope system that combines color filtered transmitted light with diffused reflected light, Kirk captured around 200 individual images of the leaf and stacked them together to create the stunning image.

www.laboratoryequipment.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colossal

A Spectacularly Colorful Shot of an Oak Leaf Tops Nikon’s 2021 Photomicrography Competition

Unless they were under a microscope, it would be difficult to see the shimmery barbs of a louse claw or cracks running through a single piece of table salt. The winning entries of the 47th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition unveil these otherwise imperceptible features, showing the unique textures, colors, and shapes in stunning detail. We’ve chosen some of our favorite images below—these include the crystal-like webbing of a slime mold captured by Allison Pollack (previously), the first-prize winning glimpse of an oak leaf by Jason Kirk, and the kaleidoscopic head of a tick revealed by doctors Tong Zhang and Paul Stoodley—and you can find more from this year’s competition on the contest’s site and Instagram.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Oak#Laboratory Equipment#Nikon Instruments Inc#Integrative Biology#The University Of Alabama
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
James Cliton

Why Do People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows?

Ever see a house with foil on its windows? The shiny silver Foil panes might look a little weird, but there are excellent reasons for it. Putting foil in your windows helps keep your house cooler, darker, and more private. and it's perfect for hot days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

We May Have Detected Another Hint of Gravitational Waves in Pulsing Stars

Gravitational wave interferometers such as LIGO are deeply impressive feats of engineering, honed over years to measure the barely-detectable ripples in space-time generated by massive cosmic objects. But the cosmos has given us another tool with which we might be able to detect elusive gravitational wave signals. These are a type of dead star named pulsars, and delays in their precisely-timed flashes could be a hint of the gravitational wave background of the Universe - the hum of billions of years of cosmic collisions and exploding stars. Earlier this year, the NANOGrav collaboration announced that they may have detected this hum. Now...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Mysterious Al-Naslaa Rock is 4000-Years-Old, Appears to be Laser Cut with Precision

Anyone who wanders into the Tayma Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province may stumble upon a bizarre formation, or to be more specific, a 4,000-year-old rock formation. It’s called Al-Naslaa and appears to be laser cut with precision right down the middle. To date, scientists and researchers have not yet been able to confirm how it was formed. The structure consists of two sandstones supported by a naturally-formed pedestal with a perfect cut down the middle. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Amazing Photo Shows Blue Heron Moments Before Devouring an Alligator

Nature is a cycle of beauty and violence. The blue heron might be one of the best examples of this contradictory balance. When in the wild, they will eat anything that they can manage to kill and get down their throat. With a presence across North America, the birds are common in many places. However, they really like it in the southeast United States.
ANIMALS
12tomatoes.com

Scientists Created Wagyu Beef Using A 3D-Printer

Japanese scientists have come up with quite the innovation and we cannot stop laughing at their ingenuity. Can you believe that these brilliant scientists managed to come up with a way to 3D print Waygu beef? It’s the type of sentence that you are going to have to read a few times before you can fathom it. Trust us on this one, though. A recent press release states that there is a team of researchers at Osaka University who are responsible for what has taken place here.
SCIENCE
SPY

These Leaf Rakes Take the Frustration Out of Yard Work

With fall on the horizon, it’s almost time to say goodbye to long sunny days, warm weather and impromptu cookouts. But it’s not all bad news. Fall has plenty of positives, too, whether it’s the changing colors, apple season, pumpkin spice lattes or everyone’s favorite outdoor task, leaf raking. While visually, the color of leaves changing from green to various shades of yellow, red and orange is a delight, it does eventually result in them falling. This, of course, leads to the task of leaf collecting. And, to complete the task well, you’re going to need the best leaf rake. Leaf collecting...
GARDENING
laboratoryequipment.com

A Unique Material with Tunable Properties

If you’re old enough, you may still have a box of cassette or VHS tapes lying around. These storage devices were popular in the 1970s and 80s, but have since fallen into disuse, replaced by CDs and other digital media. Now, researchers are taking a new look at chromium oxides,...
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

An Odd Result From a Dark Matter Detector Might Be Something Even Wilder

Last year, XENON1T, the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, seemed to deliver a hit. Not of dark matter, but something else.  Perhaps neutrinos, perhaps solar axions, perhaps radioactive pollution in the detector. Now a different team of physicists has come up with a different answer. The signal could be consistent not with dark matter, but dark energy, they say. If this is indeed what caused the spike in XENON1T's detections, it represents an important milestone in the search for this mysterious force. Dark energy, like dark matter, is unknown to us. Dark matter is the name we give to mass we...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Shows The Moon Exerts a Powerful Influence on How We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most vital things a human does, but millions of us don't do enough of it. Some of the distractions that prevent us from getting enough sleep are obvious. Others are less so, remaining mysterious and debated – even if they've probably been disrupting human shut-eye for thousands of years. In this case, we're talking about the Moon and its cycles, which have long been studied to investigate their potential impact on human sleep, although the results of such analyses have been somewhat inconsistent. In a new study – which the researchers claim is among the largest of its...
ASTRONOMY
laboratoryequipment.com

Astronaut Blood, Urine Make Perfect Extraterrestrial Concrete

One of the questions astronauts get asked the most revolves around bathroom procedures while in space—namely how do you do it and where does it go? Researchers at the University of Manchester may have just worked out a really interesting answer to that question if humans ever colonize the moon or Mars.
ASTRONOMY
laboratoryequipment.com

New Technology Makes it Possible to See Through Murky Water

Researchers have developed a new method that can automatically produce clear images through murky water. The new technology could be useful for searching for drowning victims, documenting submerged archaeological artifacts and monitoring underwater farms. Imaging clearly underwater is extremely challenging because the water and the particles in it tend to...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy