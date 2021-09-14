The Nowhere Inn Might Even Leave St. Vincent Diehards Out in the Cold

With "The Mad Women's Ball," the actress and filmmaker Mélanie Laurent delivers a handsome, disturbing adaptation of Victoria Mas's 2019 novel. Lou de Laâge stars as Eugenie, the daughter of an aristocratic family who is exploring all of the intellectual and artistic pursuits 19th-century France has to offer; Eugenie is also prone to occasional psychic fits, during which she communicates with "spirits." Whether because of these episodes or her unwillingness to submit to her father's bourgeois expectations, Eugenie is committed to the notorious La Salpêtrière hospital, where she discovers a community of women similarly warehoused for the "sickness" of resisting abuse, injustice and patriarchal norms. Laurent casts herself as a nurse named Geneviève, whose initial severity gives way to something more humane and vulnerable. With a shrewd eye for casting and attractive production values, she plunges viewers into the voyeurism and cruelty that drove what passed for treatment at Salpêtrière, which was headed by the real-life neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot (Grégoire Bonnet). The title event - an actual annual ritual at the hospital - is staged as a heartbreaking spectacle. If what occurs in its aftermath feels unconvincing and perfunctory, "The Mad Women's Ball" illuminates a fascinating and disquieting chapter in medical and social history. Unrated. Available on Amazon. Contains nudity, brief crude language, smoking, disturbing situations and mature themes. In French with subtitles. 121 minutes.

