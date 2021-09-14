CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nowhere Inn Might Even Leave St. Vincent Diehards Out in the Cold

By Jesse Hassenger
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Brownstein and Annie Clark know about rock documentaries. How could they not? Brownstein has spent the better part of 30 years singing and playing guitar, most famously in the seminal American rock band Sleater-Kinney, while Clark gigged and recorded with a variety of acts before beginning her solo career as St. Vincent about fifteen years ago. They must understand the fans-only tedium of so many rock docs (and the self-inflated routine of so many biopics), as surely as they understand the cliché of writing songs about the alienation of touring.

