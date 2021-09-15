Oldest Known Cavities in 55-million-year-old Fossils Suggests a Sweet Tooth for Fruit

Today, paleontologists, scientists, and researchers near and far still gather data on the most ancient creatures to ever cross the Earth, and this is largely thanks to the "Cambrian explosion." This event took place between 530 and 540 million years ago; its impact revealed the first signs of animals in fossil records. The findings from this time period help us study the evolution of the creatures alive today. As for one of the most recent animal discoveries? In a study published in Acta Palaeontologica Polonica, researchers out of the University of Missouri found an ancient worm-like fossil with the same anatomical makeup as modern worms—however, it isn't something that would be found on Earth in the present day.

