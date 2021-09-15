CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldest Known Cavities in 55-million-year-old Fossils Suggests a Sweet Tooth for Fruit

Cover picture for the articleA new U of T study has discovered the oldest known cavities ever found in a mammal, the likely result of a diet that included eating fruit. The cavities were discovered in fossils of Microsyops latidens, a pointy-snouted animal no bigger than a racoon that was part of a group of mammals known as stem primates. It walked the earth for about 500,000 years before going extinct around 54 million years ago.

