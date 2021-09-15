You Can Now Assemble Entire Genomes on Your Personal Computer in Minutes
Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Institut Pasteur in France have developed a technique for reconstructing whole genomes, including the human genome, on a personal computer. This technique is about 100x faster than current state-of-the-art approaches and uses one-fifth the resources. The study, published in Cell Systems, allows for a more compact representation of genome data inspired by the way in which words, rather than letters, offer condensed building blocks for language models.www.laboratoryequipment.com
