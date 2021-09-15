CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Assemble Entire Genomes on Your Personal Computer in Minutes

laboratoryequipment.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Institut Pasteur in France have developed a technique for reconstructing whole genomes, including the human genome, on a personal computer. This technique is about 100x faster than current state-of-the-art approaches and uses one-fifth the resources. The study, published in Cell Systems, allows for a more compact representation of genome data inspired by the way in which words, rather than letters, offer condensed building blocks for language models.

www.laboratoryequipment.com

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Genomics and the Personalization of Healthcare

Medicine is the science of relativity where every individual is unique and every scenario and case is different. Every factor from molecules to genes, psychology to physics, environmental to social contributes to the diversity of medical delivery. Medicine is complex, but that doesn’t mean healthcare also has to be complex.
Does your computer understand you?

Disambiguating language with the Contextual Forest model. The disambiguation process in a conversation is almost as natural as speaking itself. Human language can be surprisingly ambiguous in many situations, yet we successfully communicate with each other with remarkable ease without specifically thinking in disambiguating words. In the past five years, the scientific community has pushed the computational linguistic model’s abilities to a level no one could have imagined. Nevertheless, with all the computational power modern computers have, do they understand what they are saying?
