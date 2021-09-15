INTERNAL EXCLUSION COORDINATOR

28 hours per week term time only 8:15am-4:15pm, 4 days a week. Salary scale H4, at £22,992 pa which pro rata is £15,228.

Required for an immediate start an enthusiastic, proactive and organised person to support, mentor and work with students. The right candidate will enjoy working with students who may present with challenging behaviour and be effective at maintaining good relationships whilst upholding very high expectations of behaviour.

The post would suit a suitably qualified youth worker or mentor, or someone with experience in working with teenagers. Alternatively, the post would suit a candidate with life experience gained in job roles that involve working with challenging client groups in highly structured or controlled situations. We would welcome applications from ex-forces personnel or the police force, for example, although this is not a requirement for the post.

Nower Hill is a high achieving co-educational, multicultural school. We have high all round standards and a warm, supportive environment.

To apply, please visit our website via the button below.

Please provide a letter (max 1 side A4) explaining why you are suited to the role, with your completed application form.

Closing date: Monday 27th September 9am.

Interview date: Thursday 30th September.

Nower Hill High School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people. Any offer of employment will be conditional upon an enhanced criminal record check with the Disclosure and Barring Service; a prohibition from teaching check (teachers only); satisfactory references; the right to work in the UK; and a satisfactory health check. The School is an equal opportunities employer.