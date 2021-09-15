CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Internal Exclusion Coordinator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

INTERNAL EXCLUSION COORDINATOR

28 hours per week term time only 8:15am-4:15pm, 4 days a week. Salary scale H4, at £22,992 pa which pro rata is £15,228.

Required for an immediate start an enthusiastic, proactive and organised person to support, mentor and work with students. The right candidate will enjoy working with students who may present with challenging behaviour and be effective at maintaining good relationships whilst upholding very high expectations of behaviour.

The post would suit a suitably qualified youth worker or mentor, or someone with experience in working with teenagers. Alternatively, the post would suit a candidate with life experience gained in job roles that involve working with challenging client groups in highly structured or controlled situations. We would welcome applications from ex-forces personnel or the police force, for example, although this is not a requirement for the post.

Nower Hill is a high achieving co-educational, multicultural school. We have high all round standards and a warm, supportive environment.

To apply, please visit our website via the button below.

Please provide a letter (max 1 side A4) explaining why you are suited to the role, with your completed application form.

Closing date: Monday 27th September 9am.

Interview date: Thursday 30th September.

Nower Hill High School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people. Any offer of employment will be conditional upon an enhanced criminal record check with the Disclosure and Barring Service; a prohibition from teaching check (teachers only); satisfactory references; the right to work in the UK; and a satisfactory health check. The School is an equal opportunities employer.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Account Coordinator

As an Account Coordinator, you will collaborate directly with your assigned Account Manager and be a liaison between our Recruitment Team and clients. • Assist Account Managers with facility job order entries. • Ensure timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to account’s needs and objectives. • Maintain job...
JOBS
The Guardian

Service Coordinator - International Family Tracing

Service coordinator - International Family Tracing. Location: Essex - this is a hybrid working opportunity. You'll be able to work both from home and our Red Cross office in Essex. Contract type: Permanent. Hours: 24.5 Hours per week - can be flexible within the core service hours. Salary: Between £21,799...
JOBS
meigsindypress.com

Job Posting: Human Resources Coordinator

Meigs County Health Dept. (an Equal Opportunity Employer) seeks a full-time (35 hour per week) Human Resources (HR) Coordinator. Required education and experience: Associate’s Degree; Bachelor’s Degree preferred. Two or more years’ experience in business, HR or related field preferred. Professional in HR certification preferred. Experience in Quality Improvement and Performance Management preferred. Minimum qualifications: Valid state issued Driver’s License; ongoing proof of automobile insurance coverage. Non-tobacco user. Successfully pass a B.C.I. background check. Good health, high moral character, confidentiality. Demonstrate regular and predictable attendance; Meet all job safety requirements and all applicable safety standards that pertain to essential functions. A full job description can be viewed at www.meigs-health.com. Starting pay is $22 per hour with fringe benefits including, but not limited to OPERS retirement and 75% of single healthcare insurance package. Send letter of interest, resume and three letters from professional references to courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com by or before 4PM on Sept. 22, 2021. Paper applications will not be accepted.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
The Guardian

Communications Coordinator

Applications are invited for a full-time Communications Coordinator. The main functions are to work with the Assistant Head (Director of Partnerships & PR) to develop UCS communications. This notably includes writing copy for the school website, school publications and press releases as well as producing and posting content for the school’s social media channels. The aim of this position is to curate a consistent and up-to-date brand message, promoting the school and celebrating its ethos and distinctiveness.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Worker#H4#Nower Hill High School
NWI.com

Matching jobs, workers focus of new workforce coordinator

LAPORTE — A new position has been created to try and fill more job openings at factories in LaPorte. Erik Nelson is the new workforce development coordinator for the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership. “Erik is going to be focused on bringing workforce options to our local employers,” said Bert Cook,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
The Guardian

Support Coordinator

Do you have the commitment and positive values to make a difference to the lives of people living in Wolverhampton? We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to join our friendly staff team as a Support Coordinator. “We work at a lovely service- the service users are amazing and make...
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Studio Administrator & Score Coordinator

Our client are an outstanding music production company, they are looking to bring on board a confident, skilled and enthusiastic administrator. This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys creating processes and positive outcomes and keeping the plates comfortably spinning. Part time position, working from home Monday to Friday,...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Divisional Coordinator

£27,500 depending upon experience, plus excellent benefits. The Divisional Coordinator is an important and varied role within the College in which you will provide high-quality, proactive administrative and coordination support to the Directors of divisions and CEO to help them deliver their strategic activities and responsibilities. As Divisional Coordinator, you...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Recovery Coordinator or Outreach Recovery Worker

Recovery Coordinator Job or Outreach Recovery Worker, Southampton, Immediate Start. This organisation works closely with Substance Misuse clients to assist them in returning to independent life. I am recruiting for three roles two of which are outreach based. Your new role. Supporting service users through their treatment/recovery journey. Managing large...
JOBS
The Guardian

Church Call Coordinator

Are you looking to combine your experience in making proactive outbound phone calls and understanding of how UK churches operate too? Are you passionate seeing children released from poverty in Jesus’ name? We are recruiting for a Church Call Coordinator who has experience working in a target-based sales role to manage a team of Call Specialists, maintaining and growing existing Church partnership.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Publicity Coordinator- Theatrical

We have partnered with a Global Entertainment Brand who are keen to appoint an experienced film publicity coordinator to join their Theatrical Division!. Temporary contract based in London with immediate start- duration is 2-3 months. The role requires a coordinator with excellent communication skills, first rate organisation ability, and a...
ENTERTAINMENT
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
seniorsguide.com

Care Management and Coordination

Things to Consider Before Enlisting a Care Manager or Care Coordinator. Care management and coordination services are employed by families to help with decisions about care for their loved one; some seniors also utilize these services for themselves. Care coordinators are knowledgeable professionals who have experience in the senior living...
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy