CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Letterman, Conan, and Other Late Night Hosts Remember Norm Macdonald

By Garrett Martin
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedy lost one of its most original voices yesterday with the death of Norm Macdonald. The 61-year-old stand-up legend and former SNL cast member excelled at all manner of comedy, but was especially great as a talk show guest, where his blunt, deadpan jokes and rambling stories would often crack the host up even more than they would the audience. His loss is a huge one for comedy, and it was felt especially keenly by his fellow comics, especially the talk show hosts who were his friends, colleagues and acolytes. Their tributes to Macdonald poured out on social media and their own TV shows today, serving as a testament to how much the comedian was loved by his peers.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Ian Karmel
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
James Corden
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Remembers Late Comedy Icon Norm Macdonald in One of His Greatest Roles

So many people have shared their own personal stories about the late Norm Macdonald. Since his passing was announced today, the messages are endless. Over the course of his career, Macdonald brought his dry and often times cynical comedic delivery to the world. Now, even Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! legend has shared his own message about the late comedian.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Stars Pay Tribute to Weekend Update Host Norm MacDonald: David Letterman Recalls How He 'Just Kind of Twinkles'

Norm MacDonald, the veteran comedian and star of Saturday Night Live, has died. He had privately battled cancer for nine years. He was 61. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his producing partner and friend was with Macdonald when he passed away. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra shared with Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#Snl#Conanobrien
kxlp941.com

Adam Sandler, David Letterman, and More Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald

NORM MACDONALD died yesterday after a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. Norm kept his cancer diagnosis a secret from almost everyone. A friend said, quote, “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him.”. The comedy universe was...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Conan O’Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly). Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive...
NFL
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Watch Norm Macdonald’s Top Moments: Burt Reynolds, Conan, Letterman, Bob Saget Roast & More

Norm Macdonald, the stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live alum who died Tuesday at age 61, was considered a comedian’s comedian, a favorite of late-night hosts like David Letterman and Conan O’Brien where he held court in some of his most memorable moments. They help make up a nearly matchless collection of Macdonald memories that are being resurfaced today, from his Burt Reynolds impression on Saturday Night Live to his appearance on Comedy Central’s roast of Bob Saget, which became a laboratory for a retro set that left even the roastees befuddled. Here’s just a sample of Macdonald’s work through the years: On...
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Conan O'Brien Mourns Norm Macdonald: 'I Am Absolutely Devastated'

Conan O’Brien has issued a statement on his friend and frequent talk show guest Norm Macdonald following the comedian’s death on Tuesday at age 61. “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald,” he wrote on Twitter. “Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adam Sandler Shares Moving Tribute to 'Billy Madison' Co-Star Norm Macdonald

Adam Sandler recently shared a moving tribute to his Billy Madison and SNL co-star, Norm MacDonald, who passed away this week. In an Instagram post, Sandler shared two photos of MacDonald: one from when the comedian was Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" anchor, and one from when the two of them starred in Billy Madison. Sandler also wrote a heartfelt memorial to his late friend.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Seth Meyers Honors Legendary Late-Night Guest and Fellow ‘Weekend Update’ Alum Norm Macdonald: ‘He was the Gold Standard’

Seth Meyers honored comedy legend and fellow “Weekend Update” alum Norm Macdonald, who passed away at 61 on Tuesday after a long and private battle with cancer. The comedy world was quick to mourn Macdonald’s passing on Tuesday, flooding Twitter with personal memories of the former Saturday Night Live star along with his best late-night moments and their favorite jokes.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy