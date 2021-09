Elanor Investors Group Launches AUD346 Million Hotel Accommodation Fund. Australia-based investment and funds management company, Elanor Investors Group (“Elanor”), has established a new hotel fund named the Elanor Hotel Accommodation Fund (“EHAF”). The AUD346 million hotel fund consists of 14 hotels across five states and territories in Australia, including the 170-key Mayfair Hotel in Adelaide, 86-key Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge in Tasmania, 43-key Byron Bay Hotel and Apartments in New South Wales and 207-key ibis Styles Canberra. The fund focuses on luxury hotels in the region. Elanor’s Head of Hotels, Tourism and Leisure, Marianne Ossovani, stated she expects EHAF to grow rapidly to over AUD500 million and pursue a liquidity event in the short term. She envisioned that this will be supported by the ongoing structural shift towards domestic tourism. Elanor will also further enhance the existing portfolios such as upgrading the Cradle Mountain Lodge as it readies for its 50th anniversary later this year. Other enhancements include providing a major embellishment to the food and beverage facilities in the Mayfair Hotel. The fund believes it can deliver an internal rate of return of 20% per annum through ongoing operational efficiencies to enhance both income and capital value.

