CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Mindray launches TE9 point-of-care ultrasound system

By John R. Fischer
DOT med
 5 days ago

Point-of-care ultrasound developer Mindray has released its latest solution, the TE9, which is equipped with the industry’s first Auto GA (Gastric Antrum). Auto GA aids clinicians in assessing gastric content by automatically identifying the edge of the gastric antrum, the smaller distal part of the stomach, and measuring its area with a single screen tap. This information is expected to help decide which surgical procedures are appropriate for individual patients.

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

Related
DOT med

Holmes Regional Medical Center deploys Carestream systems to meet a wide array of diagnostic imaging needs

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 15 — Carestream Health’s advanced medical imaging systems consistently meet the diagnostic imaging and workflow needs at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. The hospital is part of Health First, Central Florida's only fully integrated delivery network. This 514-bed facility includes the only Level II Trauma Center and Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Brevard County.
HEALTH SERVICES
dailyhodl.com

RMRK Launches the Most Advanced NFT System in the World

RMRK, an advanced non-fungible token (NFT) project, has released their Kanaria bird NFT project, ushering in the first wave of next-generation NFTs. Mahalleinir from D1 Ventures, an early backer, said,. “The long-anticipated release of Kanaria has been well met by the community, and Bruno Škvorc, [project founder of Kanaria], who...
PETS
MedicalXpress

Profit motive in medicine may contribute to a broken health care system

Profit motive in medicine may contribute to a bloated, complex, and fragmented health care system said the American College of Physicians (ACP) in a new policy paper published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The paper, Financial Profit in Medicine, goes on to say that the principles of professionalism and medical ethics should ensure medicine retains a patients-over-profit orientation and protects the patient-physician relationship.
HEALTH SERVICES
mpamag.com

MyClosing set to launch "groundbreaking" new conveyancing system

Technology disrupter MyClosing has taken another step in its effort to revolutionize the Canadian mortgage space by announcing the launch of its new proprietary residential real estate conveyancing system – one that it says will “challenge the industry.”. The company – which is the real estate arm of 128-year-old national...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portable Ultrasound#Medical Imaging#Auto Ga#Ineedle#Ivocal#Adt#Cis#Emr#Probo Medical
beckershospitalreview.com

Georgia health system launches heart institute

Northeast Georgia Health System has launched the Georgia Heart Institute. As part of the new institute, all 14 locations previously known as The Heart Center of NGMC are now collectively called Georgia Heart Institute. Addresses, phone numbers and many of the providers and staff will remain the same, according to a Sept. 7 news release.
GEORGIA STATE
Citizen Tribune

HealthStar acquires pair of premium ultrasound systems

HealthStar Physicians announced the installation of two Siemens Healthineers’ ultra-premium ultrasound systems, the ACUSON Sequoia. With its powerful architecture and innovative features, the new ACUSON Sequoia expands precision medicine by enabling high resolution imaging that adapts to patients’ size and personal physical characteristics, contributing to more confident diagnosis. “Medicine and...
HEALTH SERVICES
inavateonthenet.net

Audac launches stereo active loudspeaker system

Audac has released its ARE55A dynamic loudspeaker pair, combining an active and passive model two-way loudspeaker system. The loudspeaker offers power distribution of 2x40 Watts via its integrated amplifier, with a stereo line input and a balanced terminal block connection to connect to a variety of audio sources. An auto-standby...
ELECTRONICS
ptproductsonline.com

IncludeHealth Launches MSK-OS Virtual PT System

IncludeHealth, a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) health company, launches its proprietary Musculoskeletal Operating System (MSK-OS), a virtual physical therapy system, in collaboration with Google and ProMedica Health System. The MSK-OS is a hardware-free, device-agnostic platform combining accessible, measurable post estimation technology with proprietary clinical intelligence and tools to transform virtual MSK...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
tctmagazine.com

Azul 3D launches LAKE 3D printing system

Azul 3D has launched its first commercial product with the introduction of its LAKE High-Area Rapid Printing (HARP) platform. The first of a series of 3D printing systems to be rolled out by Azul 3D in the coming years, LAKE has a build volume of around 254 x 305 x 610 mm and uses the company’s proprietary version of stereolithography. It will be ready for shipping in 2022, with Azul 3D now taking orders of the platform.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Changes in muscle ultrasound for the diagnosis of intensive care unit acquired weakness in critically ill patients

To test diagnostic accuracy of changes in thickness (TH) and cross-sectional area (CSA) of muscle ultrasound for diagnosis of intensive care unit acquired weakness (ICU-AW). Fully conscious patients were subjected to muscle ultrasonography including measuring the changes in TH and CSA of biceps brachii (BB) muscle, vastus intermedius (VI) muscle, and rectus femoris (RF) muscles over time. 37 patients underwent muscle ultrasonography on admission day, day 4, day 7, and day 10 after ICU admission, Among them, 24 were found to have ICW-AW. Changes in muscle TH and CSA of RF muscle on the right side showed remarkably higher ROC-AUC and the range was from 0.734 to 0.888. Changes in the TH of VI muscle had fair ROC-AUC values which were 0.785 on the left side and 0.779 on the right side on the 10th day after ICU admission. Additionally, Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA), Acute Physiology, and Chronic Health Evaluation II (APACHE II) scores also showed good discriminative power on the day of admission (ROC-AUC 0.886 and 0.767, respectively). Ultrasonography of changes in muscles, especially in the TH of VI muscle on both sides and CSA of RF muscle on the right side, presented good diagnostic accuracy. However, SOFA and APACHE II scores are better options for early ICU-AW prediction due to their simplicity and time efficiency.
HEALTH
DOT med

Shimadzu receives Vizient contract for cardiac and vascular interventional systems and general radiology systems

TORRANCE, CA – August 24, 2021 - Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a leading manufacturer of advanced medical X-ray imaging systems, has announced that the Trinias unity edition product line has been awarded a contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, effective September 1, 2021.The agreement for Trinias unity edition product line, which consists of the Cardiac and Vascular Interventional digital angiography systems, offers enhanced savings to Vizient members.
TORRANCE, CA
DOT med

Symplr and Accesa Labs partner to streamline fulfillment of vendor credentialing requirements

HOUSTON, TX – September 16, 2021 – symplr®, a global leader in enterprise healthcare operations, including governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), today announced a partnership with Accesa Labs, a leading provider of technology-enabled regulatory- and wellness-based testing and scheduling services. The integrated online offering creates a streamlined approach to fulfill vendor credentialing requirements, accelerating the process of obtaining and reporting medical lab test results. As a result, healthcare vendors will have faster, unobstructed, and compliant access to customers.
BUSINESS
DOT med

Gynesonics announces FDA clearance of next generation Sonata system

Redwood City, CA, September 16, 2021 – Gynesonics®, a women’s healthcare company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, announced today the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given clearance of the Sonata® System 2.2 which provides important new benefits for facilities, physicians and patients. These benefits include: a 20% reduction in the smallest ablation size setting, which greatly increases the ability to treat fibroids in tighter anatomical locations; new software advances that allow the surgeon to control all aspects of the ablation from the handpiece without requiring OR staff to separately adjust settings; and changes that enable the surgeon to adjust all ultrasound settings directly from the sterile field. The system includes a new reusable cable. Additionally, the novel intrauterine ultrasound reusable probe is now validated to be sterilized using the family of STERIS V-PRO® low temperature sterilization systems, commonly available at hospitals.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
orthospinenews.com

Stryker Launches New Tendon Fixation Device System

MAHWAH, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stryker’s Trauma & Extremities division has launched its Citrelock™ Tendon Fixation Device System. The new system provides surgeons a differentiated design via a tendon thread featuring a resorbable technology, known as Citregen™, that has unique chemical and mechanical properties for orthopaedic surgical applications. Stryker will debut Citrelock at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting, Sept. 22-25, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
FDA
DOT med

RSNA 2021 showcases latest imaging technologies and solutions

OAK BROOK, Ill. (September 13, 2021) – The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) today announced highlights of the Technical Exhibition planned for RSNA's 107th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2021), to be held at McCormick Place Chicago, Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 2021. "Over 500 companies have committed...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

23 virtual care companies, services launched this year

Below is a list of 23 new telehealth companies and services that were rolled out in 2021. CareFirst of Maryland, a Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate, created a virtual care delivery model that lets health plan members get preventive, urgent care and behavioral healthcare through a mobile app. The Clinic,...
HEALTH
DFW Community News

This Is How to Become an Ultrasound Technician

Did you know that employment for ultrasound technicians is projected to grow 14% in the next ten years? This is much faster than most other job occupations! An ultrasound technician has a stable career, a high starting salary, and great potential for growth in the next few years. If you’re...
EDUCATION
DOT med

MR product showcase

TechGate Auto from Aegys is an advanced warning system for controlling access to the MRI room. Warning messaging is effectively communicated through the utilization of bright, dynamic, color changing LED barrier arms which extend across the opening to the MRI room. These barrier arms are rotated into position automatically by activation from MRI conditional remote transmitters or by the transit of anyone into or out of the room. Unlike plastic chains or retractable belts that require manual latching each and every time, the TechGate Auto self deploys ensuring effective hazard warning and access control at all times. "Caution Barriers" are now recommended by the American College of Radiology to protect the MRI room entrance when the door to the MRI room is open.
ELECTRONICS
DOT med

The democratization of MR

“Everything old is new again” is a mantra in the world of fashion. In medical imaging, however, the path forward doesn’t typically bend back into the past. Consider clinical magnetic resonance (MR) imaging. The modality debuted in the 1970s and rose to prominence in the 1980s at field strengths that were a fraction of the 1.5 Tesla (T) and 3T scanners that would dominate healthcare decades later. While scanners below 1T remained available as higher-field MR began to take hold, they were no longer considered the standard for optimal care and fell to medical imaging’s periphery. And with the bar for state-of-the-art clinical MR set even higher since the advent of clinical 7T, the concept of the mid-field MR scanner — a scanner below 1T — may seem like a dusty curio in 2021.
HEALTH
DOT med

Bringing an innovative approach to healthcare

This installment of Hospital Spotlight has us speaking with Sy Johnson from Renown Health, the organization carving out a niche in innovative approaches to healthcare. HealthCare Business News: What inspired you to follow a career in healthcare?. Sy Johnson: My undergraduate training is in accounting, and I spent the first...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy