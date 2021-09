It has been known for some time now, that bees —world’s most important pollinator of food crops— have been going extinct. and although there’s quite a bit going on around the globe at the moment, our planet cannot survive without them, so it’s up to us humans to save them. with classic hives giving bees a hard time, there’s a pressing need for a new type of bee home that’s safe and healthy. HIIVE seeks to provide just that, by introducing a tree cave-like structure that reproduces the microclimate of our favorite insect’s natural habitat.

