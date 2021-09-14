Labyrinth Student Festival presents KSI live in Manchester this September
A world-famous YouTube star, a champion of the boxing ring and a conqueror of the music world - recently releasing his second well-received studio album, All Over The Place. He's a regular feature on our TV screens, popping up on Channel 4's Great Celebrity Bake Off and Celebrity Gogglebox, and a genuine movie star, appearing in the British comedy, Laid in America back in 2016. Is there anything KSI can't do?www.skiddle.com
Comments / 0