CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Labyrinth Student Festival presents KSI live in Manchester this September

skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA world-famous YouTube star, a champion of the boxing ring and a conqueror of the music world - recently releasing his second well-received studio album, All Over The Place. He's a regular feature on our TV screens, popping up on Channel 4's Great Celebrity Bake Off and Celebrity Gogglebox, and a genuine movie star, appearing in the British comedy, Laid in America back in 2016. Is there anything KSI can't do?

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

City Guide: Manchester With Animal Crossing Festival

Manchester has long been a major hub for UK electronic music and has played an important role in the industry since the early '90s. Animal Crossing, a festival that calls the city home, is one of the premiere boutique house music festivals and has a unique insight into the city that most may not. As such, Animal Crossing's Oli Ryder takes us on an intimate tour of the city.
WORLD
skiddle.com

Manchester Reggae Festival

Manchester Reggae Festival Presents: UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro. Sunday 19th September 2021, B.E.C Arena Manchester. Iconic reggae-pop collective UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro will bring their bursting back-catalogue of hits to the BEC Arena this September, as Manchester Reggae Festival returns, following 2019 November’s hugely popular edition at the same venue. Showcasing the very best of the genre’s sound, the Autumn event will prove a home for all things Caribbean, with reggae fans set to gather together in the gigantic arena.
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

FRESH KICKS / BOURNEMOUTH FRESHERS 2021 / THE 3 WEEK PARTY

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Guillotine Events presents 'FRESH KICKS' the 3 WEEK FRESHERS PARTY Bournemouth Freshers 2021 at WALKABOUT Bournemouth Don't Miss Out!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Guillotine Events presents 'FRESH KICKS' the 3 WEEK...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksi#Channel 4#British#The Manchester Academy#No Time#Digital Farm Animals#Freshers 2021#Freshers Week#Ksi Facebook Com
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
Kerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RICHIE FAULKNER Says Parkinson's Disease-Afflicted GLENN TIPTON Is 'Absolutely' Still Part Of JUDAS PRIEST Songwriting Process

In a new interview with "The Five Count" radio show in Mankato, Minnesota, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been challenging, obviously, with everyone being split up over the last eighteen months due to the pandemic. We've had some ideas for a long time now, but we were unable to, obviously, get together and put these ideas down in the studio. So we've got a collection of songs relatively there; they'll take a bit of work, a bit of magic dust from the producers, and we've gotta get in there to record 'em, but we've got a ton of stuff that we just wanna get in and record. So we're really excited that hopefully we can all get together soon and get that done. So, yeah, there'll be new PRIEST in the near future, I'm sure."
MANKATO, MN
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Queen drummer Roger Taylor: ‘It was part of the job to have an outrageously decadent time’

“I suppose I was the pretty one,” says Roger Taylor, looking back on his time as the blond, baby-faced drummer of Queen in their 1970s heyday. “It felt like a bit of a curse, actually. Because we were quite serious about our music. We didn’t want to be in [girl’s teen magazine] Jackie, we wanted to be in Melody Maker and the New Musical Express. The prettier you are, the less seriously they take you. It really is a double-edged sword. But obviously there were some advantages.”
MUSIC
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish Shows Fans Her New Style – And Breaks Instagram Record

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received. Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa Announces Australian ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour Dates

Two-and-a-half years on from her last headline tour of the country, Dua Lipa has revealed she’ll be heading back to Australia in late 2022 for her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour. Having last visited Australia in early 2020 for the Sydney Mardi Gras, a lot has changed for Dua Lipa in...
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock 105.1

Poll – What’s the Best Black Sabbath Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Black Sabbath song? That's what we want to find out from you in this Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we ask listeners to choose their favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs by our selected Artist of the Week, to be highlighted live on the air on Loudwire Nights the next week.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy