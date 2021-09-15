CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

"It's ecstatic": DJ Koze, Lakou Mizik & Joseph Ray on the power of Haitian Vodou music

mixmag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Koze, Lakou Mizik's Steeve Valcourt and Nero's Joseph Ray discuss Haitian musical spirituality and the parallels between Vodou ceremonies and nightclubs. Drum patterns dripping in sunshine and synths that make your heart sing — this is the true make-up of a DJ Koze remix. It's been two long years since the visionary German producer's last foray into the form, and even longer since he turned his attention to reworking music outside of his own label, Pampa Records.

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Nas Talks Surviving COVID And Being A Venture Capitalism Inspiration

Nas may be riding high off the critical and commercial success of his latest album, King’s Disease 2, but in a recent cover story interview with EBONY, he admits to feeling low after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020. “I caught COVID in late October,” the hip-hop legend reveals. “This is the first time [I’m] mentioning it. It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard.” He also touched on the virus’ impact on society, adding, “It’s just today’s world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, Black-on-Black murder. The human spirit is being tested. I think...
PUBLIC HEALTH
downbeat.com

Herbie’s Chicago Homecoming

As Herbie Hancock demonstrated in his recent return to performance, he is a musician of multitudes. The youthful 81-year-old NEA Jazz Master, UCLA professor, chair of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and UNESCO Good Will Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue packed both his live-in-person quintet concert at Chicago’s Symphony Center on Sept. 2 (and the Detroit Jazz Festival show the next night, streamed rather than held in public as had been planned) with compositions, improvisations, keyboard investigations, artistic concepts and the leadership style he’s developed in a career spanning at least 60 years. His U.S. tour continues through the month.
CHICAGO, IL
downbeat.com

Ches Smith Runs the Vodou Down

Drummer/composer Ches Smith got into Vodou drumming almost by accident. As a graduate student studying music at Mills College in Oakland, California, he was asked to accompany an Afro-Haitian dance class back in 2000. “I didn’t know anything about Haitian music,” he said recently from his Brooklyn home. To prepare, he went to Amoeba Music and purchased a field recording of a Vodou ceremony. “It was blazing-fast drumming … I couldn’t even tell if it was in 5/4 or 4/4.”
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Dance Music#German#Pampa Records#Anjunadeep#Central African#Christianity#Haitians#Europeans#British#Mercury#Apollo
Variety

Clara Rugaard, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Star in Rodrigo Cortes’ ‘Love Gets a Room,’ From Nostromo (EXCLUSIVE)

Clara Rugaard, a Sundance sensation for her performance “I Am Mother,” and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, star of “Coda” and “Sing Street,” headline “Love Gets a Room,” a Warsaw Ghetto-set romantic musical drama directed by Rodrigo Cortés (“Buried,” “Red Lights”). Shot under the radar in order to magnify impact nearer to release when theaters return, said its producer Adrián Guerra, “Love Gets a Room” is produced and financed by Guerra’s Nostromo Pictures, with Lionsgate International handling international rights and CAA representing U.S. rights. Top Spanish independent A Contracorriente Films will release the film in Spain theatrically at the end of the year. Written by...
MOVIES
mixmag.net

​Logic1000 announces new EP and drops single, ‘What You Like’

Berlin-based producer Logic1000, real name Samantha Poulter, has announced a new EP coming this November. ‘In The Sweetness Of You’ will drop on November 12 marking the producer’s third EP to date. Alongside the announcement, Logic1000 also released the first single from the five-track record, ‘What You Like’. “This new...
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

Essential New Music: Gerycz / Powers / Rolin’s “Lamplighter”

A survey of “what’s in your bag” record-store interviews is bound to reveal that most music lovers nowadays like more than one style or genre. However, it’s one thing to find both improvised music and roots-derived acoustic-guitar instrumentals in the same shopping cart, and another thing to make the approaches work together.
MUSIC
infusenews.com

Google doodle celebrates 32nd birthday of Swedish superstar DJ music, producer and songwriter ‘Tim Bergling’

Regardless of whether booming from speakers of a music festival mainstage or into the headphones of millions of listeners worldwide, the music of Swedish whiz DJ, maker, musician, and helpful Tim Bergling—known best by his stage name Avicii—is broadly considered to have always adjusted the trajectory of the Pop kind. The present video Doodle, set to one of his most iconic tracks “Wake Me Up,” celebrates his 32nd birthday and honors his heritage as one of the first artists to hoist electronic music to standard worldwide achievement.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Singer-Songwriter Jose Gonzalez Returns After Seven Years With the Stunning ‘Local Valley’: Album Review

While he’s still best known for his pastoral cover of the Knife’s “Heartbeats” popularized by a 2005 Sony Bravia ad (you know, the one with the balls bouncing through San Francisco), Swedish-Argentinian singer Jose Gonzales’ interpretation of that song includes all of the hallmarks of his stellar solo work. Gonzales has a soft voice and softer sound (we once witnessed a South by Southwest performance where he was almost completely drowned out by an impressively inebriated crowd’s chatter) and often performs solo, accompanying himself on classical guitar and subtle effects, so it’s too easy to categorize him as a Nick...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Ellen Allien announces three new Lebanon Hanover remixes

Berlin-based Ellen Allien has announced three remixes of romantic darkwave duo Lebanon Hanover. These include two remixes of ‘Living On The Edge’ and one remix of ‘Invite Me To Your Country’. Read this next: Re-watch Ellen Allien's solstic techno set during our marathon on the longest day of the year.
WORLD
mixmag.net

The Chemical Brothers, Solomun and Cici announced for new Warehouse Project shows

The Warehouse Project has announced the second phase of its 2021 program, with the line-ups for six new parties at the imposing Manchester venue revealed. On November 5, fresh from relaunching UK clubbing with test events in April, Yousef’s legendary Circus night joins forces with Solomun to party with the likes of Cici, Enzo Siragusa, Lauren Lo Sung, Sven Väth, Sama' Abdulhadi and more.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Skream releases remix of Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’

Skream, real name Oliver Jones, dropped a remix to Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’ on Friday. Fresh from the release of bass-filled rave anthem ‘Space Ghetto’ from his forthcoming EP, the UK heavyweight’s track provides an upbeat and energetic vibe, taking the listener on a whirlwind three minute experience. It’s a...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Anastasia Kristensen: “DJs being more genre-fluid motivates producers to be more fearless"

Ralph Moore talks to Anastasia Kristensen about unconventional rhythms and her new Houndstooth EP ‘Volshebno’. Born in Russia and moving to Copenhagen as a teenager, the restless creativity of Anastasia Kristensen doesn’t ever stop. When we Zoom in September, she's preparing to release an excellent new EP on fabric’s Houndstooth imprint – her second for the label – and preparing to play at the club, before heading home to start thinking about that long-awaited debut album.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mixmag.net

When P-Orridge met Curtis: The short, sweet but doomed friendship of two of Manchester's most disruptive forces

Read an excerpt Genesis P-Orridge's memoir Nonbinary released by Abrahms Publishing. Genesis P-Orridge's militant authenticity and abrasive slant shook up both the music scene and the queer community in the UK. Now, it's only right that their life is immortalised through a series of stories and tributes — Nonbinary is a brand new memoir from the visual artist, singer, songwriter, poet, and activist, who pulled forward an ageless post-punk and anarchic scene in the UK some 40 years ago. From performing with the seminal industrial and acid house group Throbbing Gristle to curating art shows and performances, Genesis P-Orridge continues the legacy of an avant-garde pioneer following their untimely death in 2020. An excerpt below from Nonbinary — co-authored by Tim Mohr — documents Genesis P-Orridge's harmonious friendship with Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis.
CELEBRITIES
wshu.org

John Robert Matz's 18th Century Music Masterpiece For 'Ambition: A Minuet In Power'

Paris, 1789: A young woman arrives in town at the invitation of her beloved, only to discover that he's missing and talk of revolution is swirling through the fashionable salons. In Ambition: A Minuet in Power, created by Joy Manufacturing Co., Yvette relies on her wiles to glean juicy gossip and use it to make connections to upgrade her social status. Composer John Robert Matz has created a pitch-perfect 18th Century soundtrack to accompany all the intrigue and tension of this remarkable era.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Pirate Studios attempting world’s longest b2b for Mental Health Charity

Pirate Studios is collaborating with eott and Last Night a DJ Saved My Life to put on a fundraising livestream in aid of mental health charity Key Changes. The stream will aim to break the world record for most DJs playing a b2b, having enlisted more than 200 selectors to play at Pirate Tottenham on September 25.
HOMELESS
mixmag.net

New documentary looks at Newcastle's 90s rave scene

A new documentary is exploring Newcastle's 1990s illegal rave scene. The Kick, The Snare, The Hat & A Clap directed by Susie Davies, looks back at Newcastle’s 1990s free party and warehouse scene. The film pays particular focus to events that took place on Ouseburn Valley, an area on the city's eastern outskirts, that have seen significant change and gentrification since the turn of the century.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy