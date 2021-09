All that's left of what once was is covered in dust in Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" music video. Directed by Shaun Silva and filmed at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the video jumps between Aldean onstage — where Underwood soon joins him to sing — and Aldean in an abandoned home, presumably where he lived with the former flame he's singing about. It's not clear that person is Underwood, but he's found himself there again, remembering her. Things aren't like they were before, however — all of the furniture is covered with sheets, and the air is as stale as the love that's bringing him painful memories.

