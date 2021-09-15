Lost History of African American Regiment in Revolutionary War Topic of Talk at Van Cortlandtville Historical Society

The program on The Lost History of the 1st Rhode Island Regiment in the Battle of Pines Bridge in Yorktown, originally scheduled in early 2020 before the Covid-19 restrictions, will be held on Saturday, September 18th, at 2 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 297 Locust Avenue, Cortlandt Manor, New York. Sponsored by the Van Cortlandtville Historical Society, the event is open free to the public.