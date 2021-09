The Dallas Mavericks are the definition of a team that is considered “one piece away”. The Mavs have a one-of-a-kind generational talent in Luka Doncic, and they’ve already seen decent success in the regular season. The next phase for them is, of course, win in the playoffs, but that’s easier said than done. After two consecutive first round exits (to the same team, too!), Mavs fans might think of getting that “one piece” they need from a trade or free agency.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO