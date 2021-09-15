An Insider's first look at the 49ers

That was the name of the game for 49ers in Week 2 as they won the defensive battle against the Eagles 17-11. Going into this game, it was easily going to be a much more difficult battle for the 49ers than Week 1. The Lions were just a warm-up to what the 49ers were going to face in Philadelphia. The Eagles have an array of talent. They were not just going to lay down and let the 49ers beat them. This a prideful team that will take it to the edge with anyone and showed today against the 49ers.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO