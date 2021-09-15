CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

An Insider's first look at the 49ers

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday is coordinators' day at the NovaCare Complex and all three of them met the media to comb through the details from Sunday's win in Atlanta and look forward to the home opener against San Francisco. Here are some of the topics the coordinators discussed:. Michael Clay knows the 49ers...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Crushing Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles received some crushing injury news following their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to multiple reports, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles injury. Graham, 33, has been with the Eagles since 2010. The former first-round pick...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox newly added, 49ers get more bad news

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Six players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Rodney McLeod, Zach Ertz, Brandon Brooks, Avonte Maddox, Marcus Epps, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. McLeod being limited for the second day in a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Chachere
Person
Michael Clay
Person
Arryn Siposs
All49ers

49ers Win Defensive Battle Against Eagles 17-11

That was the name of the game for 49ers in Week 2 as they won the defensive battle against the Eagles 17-11. Going into this game, it was easily going to be a much more difficult battle for the 49ers than Week 1. The Lions were just a warm-up to what the 49ers were going to face in Philadelphia. The Eagles have an array of talent. They were not just going to lay down and let the 49ers beat them. This a prideful team that will take it to the edge with anyone and showed today against the 49ers.
NFL
NJ.com

How did ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz play in debut with Colts?

Turns out, the best vaccination against Carson Wentz for Eagles fans was Jalen Hurts. It’s only Week 1, but Philly can feel better that general manager Howie Roseman made the right call by getting rid of Wentz, the oft-injured vaccine denier who still might be a liability this season as COVID-19 hovers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Eagles#Boise State#Falcons
WANE-TV

With Colts’ Carson Wentz, risk vs. reward always a ‘balancing act’

INDIANAPOLIS – It took time for the franchise quarterback to realize punting wasn’t always a bad option. He spent his first several seasons coming to grips with that inner debate that rages inside every quarterback. During the first five seasons of Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame career, there were 138...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles DE Bandon Graham Suffers Achilles Injury, Sources Tell Derrick Gunn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham reportedly suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Derrick Gunn. Gunn reports that Graham is done for the year. Brandon Graham confirmed on Twitter he will be watching his team from the sidelines for the rest of the season. “We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022,” Graham tweeted. “Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantanews.net

Falcons Daily: How do you confuse Tom Brady You don't

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When asked about Tom Brady on Wednesday, Arthur Smith said it's really simple: History will judge Brady as one of the best - if not the best - visionaries of situational football. "You make mistakes, he's going to expose you. You make errors in substitution; he's...
NFL
atlantanews.net

McElhaney: The one comment from Arthur Smith I couldn't let go

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Sometimes there's one comment, one quote, that makes itself at home inside your head. You hear it. You ponder it. You go back to it. And then you keep going back to it... repeatedly. When Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that he tells the team all...
NFL
atlantanews.net

Falcons injury report: Frank Darby limited in practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons started the practice week with an empty participation report. Receiver Frank Darby was added to it Thursday as a limited participant. He is dealing with a calf issue. Great Debate: Was Falcons early run game vs. Philly a mirage? Falcons make roster moves on...
NFL
atlantanews.net

Morning Storylines to Watch in #SFvsPHI

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, September 17. New and Notable Four Downs: Is What Jalen Hurts Did vs. Falcons in Week 1 For Real?. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles put up dominant performances in Week 1, but which club will continue their perfect start to the season on Sunday? Philadelphia enters the second week of the season flying high after holding the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone for the entirety of the contest, while seeing their second-year quarterback take strides forward in the win. Meanwhile, the 49ers offense got off to a strong start with their dual-quarterback system with the hopes their defense can continue it's ascendancy despite missing a few key components.
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Lose Home Opener To San Francisco 49ers, 17-11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t the home opener Philadelphia hoped for. The Birds couldn’t get the job done in front of a sellout crowd for the first time since January 2020. The Birds lost 17-11 to the San Francisco 49ers. Missed opportunities and “self-inflected” wounds were part of the problem. “We had a lot of opportunities we didn’t capitalize on, I think that’s plain and simple right there. We have to be consistent in our execution, I have to be consistent in my execution and my operation as a field general. Something to learn from today, a lot to learn from,” Hurts...
NFL
atlantanews.net

Four Downs: Is What Jalen Hurts Did vs. Falcons in Week 1 For Real

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles put up dominant performances in Week 1, but which club will continue their perfect start to the season on Sunday? Philadelphia enters the second week of the season flying high after holding the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone for the entirety of the contest, while seeing their second-year quarterback take strides forward in the win. Meanwhile, the 49ers offense got off to a strong start with their dual-quarterback system with the hopes their defense can continue it's ascendancy despite missing a few key components.
NFL
atlantanews.net

2021 Game Preview: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Buccaneers get their first taste of NFC South action in 2021 as the Falcons visit on Sunday to renew the heated divisional rivalry and try to get their potentially explosive offense into gear Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passed their first test as defending champions...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy