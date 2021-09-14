CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo, OK

Jimmy Wayne Lee

Hugo Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Jimmy Wayne Lee, of Hugo, Okla., passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 74. Jimmy Wayne Lee was born on Nov. 30, 1946, in Hugo, to Wilbor and Viola Ledell (Wright) Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Larry Lee of Hugo, Willie and wife, Virginia Lee of Mesquite, Texas, Giles and wife, Jeri Ann Lee of Mesquite, James A. (Bud) and wife, Lila Lee of Mesquite, Michael Steve Lee of Dallas, Texas, and sister, Arlene and husband, Chuck Hix of Denison Texas; brothers-in-law, Austin (Tac) Tacquard of Amarillo, Texas, and Jim Wiley of Paris, Texas.

