The Curtain Opens at Shea’s With Disney’s Frozen!!
Many folks have been waiting more than a year to get back to live theater! AND boy, what a warm welcome the audience gave to the cast of Disney’s Frozen!. The show was stunning! The sets were absolutely breathtaking. The frozen fiords, Elsa’s Ice Castle, the ice-covered woodlands – all just beautiful. The tour, which kicked off in Buffalo after being canceled on Broadway, is just over two hours long, including a short intermission.totallybuffalo.com
Comments / 1