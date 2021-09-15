CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Curtain Opens at Shea’s With Disney’s Frozen!!

Cover picture for the articleMany folks have been waiting more than a year to get back to live theater! AND boy, what a warm welcome the audience gave to the cast of Disney’s Frozen!. The show was stunning! The sets were absolutely breathtaking. The frozen fiords, Elsa’s Ice Castle, the ice-covered woodlands – all just beautiful. The tour, which kicked off in Buffalo after being canceled on Broadway, is just over two hours long, including a short intermission.

The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
