RATTAN — The number three rated Rattan Rams have continued to dominate most of their baseball opponents and recently booked several victories. (Oktaha is No. 1 @ 23-0; Silo is No. 2 @ 16-1). The RAMS slapped No. 7 Wister 6-3 last week with Keegan Robertson on the bump, throwing all seven innings. Robertson tossed 118 balls with 68 strikes, allowing only three runs on five hits with two BBs. …