Hugo 6 Kingston 27 First and foremost, Hugo head coach Krystopher Gross wants you to know he’s not going to tiptoe around the truth. When his team isn’t up to par, he’ll be the first to call it out. So after a 27-6 loss to Kingston last Friday night, Gross didn’t mince words while explaining what went wrong. “Terrible practice all week long,” Gross said. “That’s what happened... We don’t want…