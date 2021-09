HUGO CITY MANAGER, Leah Savage was recognized during the Oklahoma Municipal League Conference last week in Oklahoma City. Savage was named OML 2021 Woman of the Year for cities under 5,000. “I am so thankful and so honored,” she said. “What a privilege it is for me to be able to serve the city of Hugo.” “On behalf of the city council, we would like to congratulate our city manager, Leah Savage,”…