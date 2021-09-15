CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Keep Knox County, TN Great

By BHornback
brianhornback.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Dr. Richard Briggs kicked off his 2022 re-election campaign. I provided coverage here and it included this fifteen minute plus or minus video of the speeches. However it was this comment in his speech that generated some emotion. I do not think he is saying people should not be welcomed to move here. I interpreted what he was saying in that people from New York or California shouldn’t move here and then wanna take things over (by being elected) and make our community what it was they came from. #Don’tNewYorkmyKnoxCountyTN.

www.brianhornback.com

