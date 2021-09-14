CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FH: Oldeman Named CAA Rookie of the Week

Cover picture for the articleHempstead, NY - Freshman Eline Oldeman has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday morning. A forward from Hilversum, Netherlands, Oldeman scored her first collegiate goal in Hofstra's 2-1 overtime loss to Vermont this past Friday. After intercepting a pass and drawing a foul on the edge of the shooting arc, Oldeman went to her left and left fly a hard backhanded shot that bounced off the Moulton Winder Field turf, past the leg of the Vermont goalkeeper and into the net for the tying goal in the third period. She finished the game with three total shots, all on goal, for the Pride.

