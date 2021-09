STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Five goals in the second half and overtime created high drama at LaValle Stadium on Friday night, as Alyssa Francese headed home a Kerry Pearson free kick less than 90 seconds into the extra session, sending the Seawolves faithful into a frenzy and her club to a second consecutive win as the squad knocked off Cornell 4-3. Pearson's long ball from midfield bounced once in the box and Francese was able to get her head to it, sending it over Cornell keeper Erica Fox to cap a wild night that saw the Seawolves take and lose the lead in the second half before scoring the final two of the night to win it.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO