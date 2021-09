During the trailer for Forspoken, I watch as protagonist Frey drags a heavily armoured soldier towards her with a rope made of sparking fire. In the next few seconds, she swings the flames around in a circular motion and singes the ground in the immediate area. After diving towards the enemy and backflipping off of their shield, Frey, now airborne, seemingly transforms this fire power into a burning sword and crashes back down on the enemy. It really is quite a spectacle, and I'm already all kinds of excited about the prospect of getting stuck into the slick elemental abilities we look set to wield in this upcoming PS5 adventure.

