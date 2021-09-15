Aiken County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, September 10, 2021, at 8:46 a.m., Officer John Simonson was dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart for a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officer Simonson identified the driver as Marco Espositocostaglio. During their interaction, Espositocostaglio was found in possession of narcotics. He was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Marco was released in accordance with bail reform.

