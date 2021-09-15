CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jamal Rashad Justice, 41, of Aiken, S.C., on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Sexual Exploitation#Icac Task Force#Cybertipline#Csam
