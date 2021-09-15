CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-jihadi bride asks UK for forgiveness, aims to return home

 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A British woman who ran away from home at age 15 to join the Islamic State group in Syria has asked for forgiveness and appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let her come home. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She is now 22 and living in a refugee camp in Syria. Begum has sought to return home but the British government revoked her citizenship on national security grounds. She told broadcaster ITV that "I regret every, every decision I’ve made since I stepped into Syria and I will live with it for the rest of my life.”

A 22-year-old woman who fled Britain for Syria to join ISIS when she was 15 years old says she can help with the UK’s counter-terrorism efforts. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain show, so-called ISIS-bride Shamima Begum was asked what she would like to say to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said, “I think I could very much help you in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you’re doing.”
Shamima Begum, even with her new image, can be no one’s idea of a poster girl for human rights. Although never tried, let alone convicted, she did travel to Syria to assist Isis, married a terrorist and, it is claimed by some, engaged in or supported gruesome acts of violence by others. This, the allegations go, included a spell as an enforcer in the Isis religious police force, and stitching vests onto suicide bombers so the vests could not be removed without detonating the explosives. Although 15 when she travelled, and was possibly brainwashed, she was, by all accounts, conscious of her actions, not suffering from any conventional mental incapacity and well above the legal age of responsibility.
Shamima Begum has begged the British people for forgiveness, saying there is “no evidence” she was a key player in preparing terrorist acts and is prepared to prove her innocence in court.The 22-year-old, from east London, has had her British citizenship revoked by the Home Office on national security grounds, and is currently living in a camp in Syria.It comes after she travelled with two other schoolgirls to Syria to join Isis in 2015.In her first live TV interview, the former Isis bride told ITV’s Good Morning Britain she could be “an asset” in the fight against terror, saying...
LONDON (AP) — Britain decided Monday to follow other countries in offering coronavirus vaccines to children 12 and up, as the government gambled that expanded vaccination and mild tweaks to social behavior can avert the need for lockdowns in the winter. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the Cabinet.The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.The MP - who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary - said he was proud of...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is travelling to the United States with senior Cabinet officials to urge world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of this fall's COP26 climate summit in Scotland. Johnson is set to co-host a meeting on climate change with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday. The two will discuss the need to help developing countries mitigate the impact of climate change. Britain is hosting the COP26 climate summit from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow. The conference is billed as a crucial moment to make binding commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But it's not yet clear if Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend.
Pandemic restrictions on travel into England and Scotland are to be eased, officials said Friday, replacing a complicated "traffic light" watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England from other destinations will no longer have to take a pre-departure test.
Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
