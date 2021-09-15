CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Obese Children With Asthma Are Resistant to ICS

By Neil Osterweil, MDedge News
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObese or overweight children with asthma could be using inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) to no avail, combined results from observational studies suggest. Using Mendelian randomization, a method for reducing bias in observational studies, investigators from the University of Amsterdam Medical Center performed an analysis of data from four cross-sectional studies and one cohort study on a total of 1,511 children with asthma.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Office work can lead to asthma, study warns

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — The office environment can cause asthma and working from home could reduce sick days and stop staff from quitting, according to a new study. The seemingly innocuous environment of the office is potentially damaging to the lungs. Printer toner and cleaning products, poor ventilation, and mold circulating in air conditioning can trigger asthma. Exposure to these hazards makes people a hundred times more likely to quit, scientists warn.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Dupilumab improves asthma control, quality of life in children

Dupilumab significantly improved asthma control and quality of life among children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate to severe asthma, researchers reported at the virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress. “Despite optimizing the standard of care therapy, the prevalence of asthma that remains uncontrollable is still high in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Asthma#Obese#Study Group#Childhood Obesity#Ics#Nonobese#Bmi#Pacman#Hpr#Clara#Alspac#Genomewide Association#World Health Organization#Ci#Ers#The European Union
pharmacytimes.com

Circadian System Plays Role in Asthma Severity

A new study explores why individuals who suffer most from the condition have the worse symptoms at night. The circadian system plays a key role in contributing to the worsening of asthma severity, according to the results of a new study conducted by Brigham Women’s Hospital and Oregon Health & Science University.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Craig Daily Press

Managing asthma

Tightness of chest, difficulty breathing, a persistent cough: the symptoms of asthma can be scary, and in some cases, debilitating. Dr. Jon Hamilton, a primary care provider at UCHealth Primary Care Clinic in Craig, outlines what you need to know about asthma below. What is asthma?. Asthma is a respiratory...
CRAIG, CO
Daily Reflector

Help fight childhood obesity

I was at the grocery store the other day and was disappointed to see only a few people were wearing masks. Please eat healthy, be physically active, and when inside, especially in any crowd, mask up. Q Can you spread the word that September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month? —...
GREENVILLE, NC
southernminn.com

Mayo: Create an asthma action plan for your child

Asthma is one of the most common chronic conditions of childhood. It affects about 6 million children and adolescents in the U.S. This condition causes the lungs and airways to become inflamed when exposed to certain triggers, such as environmental allergens, exercise, weather changes or catching a respiratory infection. Childhood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Approach to Obesity in the Older Population

Assaf Buch; Yonit Marcus; Gabi Shefer; Paul Zimmet; Naftali Stern. Until recently, weight loss in older obese people was feared because of ensuing muscle loss and frailty. Facing overall increasing longevity, high rates of obesity in older individuals (age ≥ 65 years) and a growing recognition of the health and functional cost of the number of obesity years, abetted by evidence that intentional weight loss in older obese people is safe, this approach is gradually, but not unanimously, being replaced by more active principles. Lifestyle interventions that include reduced but sufficient energy intake, age-adequate protein and micronutrient intake, coupled with aerobic and resistance exercise tailored to personal limitations, can induce weight loss with improvement in frailty indices. Sustained weight loss at this age can prevent or ameliorate diabetes. More active steps are controversial. The use of weight loss medications, particularly glucagons-like peptide-1 analogs (liraglutide as the first example), provides an additional treatment tier. Its safety and cardiovascular health benefits have been convincingly shown in older obese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. In our opinion, this option should not be denied to obese individuals with prediabetes or other obesity-related comorbidities based on age. Finally, many reports now provide evidence that bariatric surgery can be safely performed in older people as the last treatment tier. Risk-benefit issues should be considered with extreme care and disclosed to candidates. The selection process requires good presurgical functional status, individualized consideration of the sequels of obesity, and reliance on centers that are highly experienced in the surgical procedure as well as short-term and long-term subsequent comprehensive care and support.
NURSING HOMES
Medscape News

New Guidelines Provide Framework for Safe Liver Transplantation for Nonresectable Colorectal Liver Metastases

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Growing interest in liver transplantation to treat non-resectable colorectal liver metastases prompted an international working group to develop consensus guidelines. "Trials evaluating liver transplantation for non-resectable colorectal liver metastases have shown good outcomes in well-selected patients, and this has sparked an exponential increase in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Blacks With Hypertension Also Seem to Benefit From Amlodipine With Benazepril

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In hypertensive patients, including Blacks, combining amlodipine, rather than hydrochlorothiazide, with benazepril effectively reduced multiple cardiovascular outcomes, including death, in a post-hoc analysis of the ACCOMPLISH trial. In the randomized double-blind trial involving 11,506 hypertensive patients, this combination reduced the primary composite cardiovascular end point...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can asthma cause fatigue?

Although fatigue is not usually a symptom of asthma, having asthma can cause fatigue. Symptoms of asthma, such as wheezing and coughing, may make people feel more tired, or they may affect a person’s quality of sleep. Severe asthma or asthma attacks can also be very tiring for the body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FingerLakes1

Studies show that the pandemic had an impact on worsening obesity in children

One of the harmful results of the pandemic is the increase in obesity among children. While it’s been on the upswing for years, it skyrocketed over the last year and deeply impacted children already considered obese. Dr. Alyson Goodman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the study...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Nephrotic Syndrome and Vasculitis Following SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

The immunologic response following several varieties of vaccination (especially meningococcal C conjugate vaccines) has been described as a potential trigger for the development of nephrotic syndrome (NS).[1,2] Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, administered worldwide, appears to be safe. However, rare reports of both de novo and recurrent NS and vasculitis are emerging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Will Children Need COVID-19 Booster Jabs?

Oxford's Com-COV 'mix-and-match' vaccination study is being expanded from adults to 12 to 16-year-olds. This age group has only just been approved for vaccination by the UK's chief medical officers, while fully vaccinated adults are already starting to receive booster jabs. The Com-COV 3 trial comparing COVID-19 vaccine schedule combinations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

New Sarcoidosis Treatment Guideline Bringing Light to the Darkness

Nothing about sarcoidosis is easy. First identified in 1877, it is quite common. In the United States, lifetime risk is 2.4% and 0.85% for African American persons and White persons, respectively. Still, it remains an enigma. Despite study of its genetics and immunopathology, we don't know its cause. Diagnosis is challenging because noncaseating granulomas, the tissue finding associated with sarcoidosis, aren't specific for the disease. With the exception of Löfgren syndrome, a well-described sarcoid presentation that portends an excellent prognosis, initial signs and symptoms are variable and disease course is unpredictable. Alas, because sarcoid affects the lungs in more than 90% of patients, the general pulmonologist is left carrying the bag as the "sarcoidologist."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Face, Have Your Kidneys Checked

You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

ADHD a New Risk Factor for Alzheimer's?

There is a link between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and risk for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other dementia types, results from a large, multigenerational study show. "The findings suggest there are common genetic and/or environmental contributions to the association between ADHD and dementia," study investigator Zheng Chang, PhD, from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Fibrosis Progression Flies Below the Radar in Subclinical ILD

Subclinical or preclinical interstitial lung disease in patients with connective tissue diseases is not a benign entity, and many patients may experience progression of lung fibrosis before a diagnosis of ILD is made, investigators caution. Among patients with connective tissue disease assessed with baseline and follow-up high-resolution CT scans for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Most Muscle Pain on Statins Not a Drug Effect: SAMSON in Print

Muscle symptoms, such as cramps, pain, and other discomfort many patients blame on their recently prescribed statin, usually aren't caused by the drug at all, but by the expectation of such adverse effects, conclude researchers behind the randomized SAMSON trial, now fully published. It's common for patients to stop taking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy