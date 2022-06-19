ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

British National Road Championships 2022 route

By Ryan Dabbs
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

The 2022 British National Road Championships race take place between Thursday 23 June and Sunday 26 June, with the time trial kicking off proceedings, before the circuit races get underway on Friday, and the road races conclude the Championships on Sunday.

Dumfries and Galloway will host each event, with ten national champion's jerseys on offer - for the elite men, elite women, U23 men and U23 women - across the three days of racing.

The British National Road Championships start lists for 2022 contain a host of high profile names, with the likes of Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, and Pfeiffer Georgi among the WorldTour stars to take to the start line; Elinor Barker is set to make her racing return after giving birth to her son in March.

British Cycling CEO, Brian Facer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be taking the British National Road Championships to Dumfries and Galloway, with three exciting routes on some of the most picturesque roads in Scotland.

“Last year in Lincoln we saw the really positive impacts of bringing together the time trials, circuit races and road races into one weekend. It will be fantastic to give cycling fans in Scotland the opportunity to see outstanding racing on their doorstep a year out from the UCI Cycling World Championships, and to encourage fans from across the country to travel and enjoy the area’s hospitality.

“I can’t wait to see thousands of fans lining the roads to cheer on the country’s best road riders and stars of tomorrow, as they battle it out for the honour of being crowned national champion.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the support of Dumfries and Galloway Council and EventScotland to put on this brilliant event and I’m sure we’ll be treated to some incredible racing one again at this year’s championships.”

British National Time Trial Championships 2022 route

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwVMr_0bwn8X0l00

(Image credit: SWPix)

The time trials will start and finish at Crichton Estate in Dumfries, located in the south of Scotland.

Including just 43 metres of climbing, the time trial route is largely flat, making for a fast course as it passes the Caerlaverock Castle and Nature Reserve during the lap.

The U23 women, U23 men and elite women will set a time over one lap of the route, totalling 22.1km, while the elite men will complete two laps to make 44.2km.

Taking place on Thursday 23 June, the time trials will signal the start of the British National Road Championships.

British National Circuit Race Championships 2022 route

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KduNy_0bwn8X0l00

(Image credit: SWPix)

The circuit races will be contested around a technical 1km route, around the harbour town of Kirkcudbright in the western Southern Uplands. The circuit passes the 16th century fortress, MacLellan's Castle, during the race.

The duration for both the men's and women's race is one hour, plus five extra laps. The circuit races will take place on Friday 24 June.

British National Road Race Championships 2022 route

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrwg5_0bwn8X0l00

(Image credit: SWPix)

The road races will start and finish in Castle Douglas, which featured as a stage finish at the 2016 Tour of Britain, and hosted a round of the Tour Series in 2021, too.

Two loops will feature in the road race, with a longer 22.9km route coupled with a shorter 13.7km one. Each loop passes through Castle Douglas.

Featuring four laps of the longer route followed by eight of the shorter, the men's race will cover 201.2km in total. The challenging terrain also includes over 750 metres of climbing.

Meanwhile, the women's race of 128km is made up of two laps of the longer loop followed by six laps of the shorter route, and just under 500 metres of climbing.

The road races will conclude the championships on Sunday 26 June.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

From swimming to cycling, where different sports stand on transgender athletes

The decision by swimming’s world governing body Fina to ban transgender athletes from male and female competitions has put other sports’ policies in sharp perspective.The International Olympic Committee has indicated it will allow each sport to set its own rules with regard to gender inclusion, and would not be drawn on the prospect of introducing a new “open” category at the Games.Here we sum up the current stances of various international and national governing bodies.SwimmingThe sport’s international governing body Fina has effectively barred transgender athletes from competing in women’s events by deeming them ineligible if they have been through...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elinor Barker
Person
Pfeiffer Georgi
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Ben Swift
US News and World Report

Swimming-Trans Athlete Ivy Slams FINA Policy as 'Unscientific'

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy questioned the move by swimming's governing body FINA to restrict the participation of trans athletes in elite women's competitions, telling Reuters that there had not been enough research to guide such decisions. Ivy also criticised FINA's plans to explore an "open" category as...
FIFA
The Independent

Sebastian Coe hints athletics could follow Fina in banning transgender athletes

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has hinted track and field could follow swimming in banning transgender athletes.Fina, swimming’s world governing body, has voted to stop transgender competitors from competing in women’s elite races if they have gone through part of male puberty.American college swimmer Lia Thomas had already suggested she wanted to compete for the US Olympic squad but the new rules mean she would be banned.Lord Coe was in Budapest at the weekend for the World Swimming Championships and suggested athletics may change its rules regarding transgender athletes.“My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women’s sport and we...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Sport-Hockey, Triathlon Join Raft of Sports Reviewing Transgender Policy

(Reuters) -The International Hockey Federation (IHF) and World Triathlon have joined a raft of governing bodies reviewing their policy on the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sport following last weekend's ruling by swimming's top body FINA. On Sunday, FINA voted to ban anyone who has been through male puberty...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Road#British Cycling#Uk#Dumfries#Worldtour#Lincoln
racer.com

Qualifying begins at Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Race week kicks off Tuesday for The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, with two divisions making qualifying runs. All three sections of the course were open to drivers making their early morning practice runs. Lower Section – Qualifying. The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division revved up...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Rugby League joins swimming in banning transgender athletes

The sport of rugby league on Tuesday joined swimming by banning transgender players from international competition, as World Athletics said it was also considering a rule change. The International Rugby League's announcement means transgender athletes will be banned from this year's Women's Rugby League World Cup in England in November.
RUGBY
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

39
Followers
286
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy