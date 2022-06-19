British National Road Championships 2022 route

The 2022 British National Road Championships race take place between Thursday 23 June and Sunday 26 June, with the time trial kicking off proceedings, before the circuit races get underway on Friday, and the road races conclude the Championships on Sunday.

Dumfries and Galloway will host each event, with ten national champion's jerseys on offer - for the elite men, elite women, U23 men and U23 women - across the three days of racing.

The British National Road Championships start lists for 2022 contain a host of high profile names, with the likes of Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, and Pfeiffer Georgi among the WorldTour stars to take to the start line; Elinor Barker is set to make her racing return after giving birth to her son in March.

British Cycling CEO, Brian Facer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be taking the British National Road Championships to Dumfries and Galloway, with three exciting routes on some of the most picturesque roads in Scotland.

“Last year in Lincoln we saw the really positive impacts of bringing together the time trials, circuit races and road races into one weekend. It will be fantastic to give cycling fans in Scotland the opportunity to see outstanding racing on their doorstep a year out from the UCI Cycling World Championships, and to encourage fans from across the country to travel and enjoy the area’s hospitality.

“I can’t wait to see thousands of fans lining the roads to cheer on the country’s best road riders and stars of tomorrow, as they battle it out for the honour of being crowned national champion.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the support of Dumfries and Galloway Council and EventScotland to put on this brilliant event and I’m sure we’ll be treated to some incredible racing one again at this year’s championships.”

British National Time Trial Championships 2022 route

(Image credit: SWPix)

The time trials will start and finish at Crichton Estate in Dumfries, located in the south of Scotland.

Including just 43 metres of climbing, the time trial route is largely flat, making for a fast course as it passes the Caerlaverock Castle and Nature Reserve during the lap.

The U23 women, U23 men and elite women will set a time over one lap of the route, totalling 22.1km, while the elite men will complete two laps to make 44.2km.

Taking place on Thursday 23 June, the time trials will signal the start of the British National Road Championships.

British National Circuit Race Championships 2022 route

(Image credit: SWPix)

The circuit races will be contested around a technical 1km route, around the harbour town of Kirkcudbright in the western Southern Uplands. The circuit passes the 16th century fortress, MacLellan's Castle, during the race.

The duration for both the men's and women's race is one hour, plus five extra laps. The circuit races will take place on Friday 24 June.

British National Road Race Championships 2022 route

(Image credit: SWPix)

The road races will start and finish in Castle Douglas, which featured as a stage finish at the 2016 Tour of Britain, and hosted a round of the Tour Series in 2021, too.

Two loops will feature in the road race, with a longer 22.9km route coupled with a shorter 13.7km one. Each loop passes through Castle Douglas.

Featuring four laps of the longer route followed by eight of the shorter, the men's race will cover 201.2km in total. The challenging terrain also includes over 750 metres of climbing.

Meanwhile, the women's race of 128km is made up of two laps of the longer loop followed by six laps of the shorter route, and just under 500 metres of climbing.

The road races will conclude the championships on Sunday 26 June.