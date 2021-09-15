Online Prep For Fall ACT Tests Offered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Schools will test students at school for COVID-19. All unvaccinated students who play sports or who are involved in other extra-curricular activities must be tested every week. This rule has been in place since August but now students can get those tests in school. There are multiple locations throughout the district. To take advantage of the new program, students and their parents must fill out a consent form. The district says families should have the form filled out and ready to avoid any delays. Thursday is the soft launch for students and the official testing begins on Monday. The soft launch for teachers was on Tuesday. There is also optional testing for elementary and middle school students and vaccinated staff. Colorado Department of Public Health is also using an incentive program to help get kids tested. Any student who is tested weekly will receive $25 on their first test administered to them through the program. A student can then receive $10 for every subsequent test that is administered, regardless of their vaccination status.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO