New Resource Launched to Help Health Care Payers Improve Antibiotic Use
By David Hyun
5 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept. 15 released a toolkit to help health care payers improve antibiotic use in outpatient settings. The guidance was created through an ongoing partnership between the agency and The Pew Charitable Trusts. CDC developed the toolkit after a January 2020 meeting...
Laguna Health is launching an app to help patients manage their care at home after discharge from the hospital. The app offers post-discharge patients access to a 24/7 care team, behavioral care providers and coaches, recovery plans, educational resources, and chat or video appointments. Laguna is currently undergoing a clinical...
D.C.’s Babyscripts has raised millions in fresh funding to introduce a new product to doctors across the country, less than a year after the obstetrics startup’s last raise — and as demand for virtual access to health care continues to balloon. The local venture, whose maternal health platform connects pregnant...
The CDC released a new toolkit for payers that empowers them to provide feedback to providers on outpatient antibiotic prescriptions and improve use. Developed alongside Pew, the toolkit aims to cut down on antibiotic overprescription, as a third of outpatient antibiotics end up being unnecessary, according to the Sept. 15 announcement.
BOSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Costs of Care, a non-profit focused on helping clinicians and health systems provide more affordable and equitable healthcare, will bring together leaders from around the country to address the patient affordability crisis during a two-day Affordability Accelerator this month. Launched in December 2019, Costs of Care’s Affordability Moonshot envisions “a world in which no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings.” As a critical component of the Moonshot, the Accelerator will embolden key stakeholders from leading health systems, research organizations, payers and patient representative organizations to work together to further dialogue and insights that will lead to the development of innovative initiatives to improve patient affordability. Partnering with Costs of Care in this Accelerator is Family Reach, a non-profit dedicated to removing the financial barriers standing between a cancer patient and their treatment.
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is experiencing multiple crises that may be leaving residents with feelings of grief, fear, anxiety, depression or anger. From the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura, to COVID-19, to Hurricane Ida, emotions are strong and it may be helpful to talk to someone. The Office of Behavioral...
Jin Xiao believes the key to reducing barriers to access to dental care could be a smart phone. Xiao, D.D.S., is an associate professor and the director for Perinatal Oral Health at the Eastman Institute for Oral Health at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She is leading a team that is developing a smartphone app to ...
In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic forced positive changes in how medicine is practiced in communities and at academic medical centers, with Family Medicine departments working at the front lines to provide care and forge relationships with community partners, according to a Duke Health review. Publishing in the Journal of...
Mobile technologies for oral health: an implementation guide, released today, provides comprehensive instructions on how to complement existing oral health initiatives and oral health system responses through mobile technologies. The new product is one of a set developed through the Be [email protected] Be Mobile programme run by the World...
Maternal mortality rates have fallen across the globe over the past two decades, but not in the U.S. Those rates have shown little improvement, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Today, an American woman is 50 percent more likely to die during childbirth...
On World Suicide Prevention Day, he calls for federal intervention to fix insurance practices and address a worker shortage. On World Suicide Prevention Day and the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sen. Ron Wyden put out a call to fellow lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to bolster access to mental health services.
Commonly known as Poison Gooseberry, Winter Cherry, or Indian Ginseng, Ashwagandha is a herb used in traditional medicine for treating conditions related to stress. Scientifically, it would be called an adaptogen. Found in parts of Africa, India and the Middle East, the orange-red fruit is used as a tonic for boosting energy and lowering tension and anxiety.
Computers can sometimes show a surprising lack of common sense. That’s why asking the right questions, using the right data and guarding against the introduction of bias are keys to making augmented intelligence (AI) a valuable decision-support tool that is often called artificial intelligence. “Your clinicians can program the protocol...
As the nation collectively grapples with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m proud of the work our Members in Congress are doing to make healthcare more affordable for all Americans. Health care represents one-sixth of the domestic GDP — and there isn’t a single member of the Republican Main...
Locals know how easy it is to become overwhelmed with health concerns, health insurance or substance use issues, but sometimes, residents don’t know where to start to find help. That’s where nonprofit The Health Partnership works to help fill the gaps. Residents in Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties who...
A review of US neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) shows wide variability in antibiotic use in newborns, researchers reported yesterday in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. The cross-sectional analysis of 51 US NICUs participating in the Pediatric Health Information System found that, on the day of the study (Oct 25,...
UC Davis Health researchers will receive a $24 million award for research aimed at improving cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease care for women. The UC Davis School of Medicine was selected as one of six California institutions to receive funds from a California-based class-action lawsuit against Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. The suit alleged Wyeth misrepresented the benefits and risks of its hormone replacement therapy medications for women. In cases where money remains after eligible class members receive their claim payments, courts can distribute those funds to charitable causes in what’s referred to as a cy pres award.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the month of September, officials from the Amarillo VA Health Care System are raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month. According to a news release, the Amarillo VA Health Care System is encouraging both Veterans and...
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
If you thought Covid-19 was the only virus Alabama will have to deal with during 2021, I'm sorry to disappoint you. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a warning that a virus is spreading throughout Alabama and many other states. Unfortunately, it can be fatal for infants and elderly people.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
