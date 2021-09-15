CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Resource Launched to Help Health Care Payers Improve Antibiotic Use

By David Hyun
pewtrusts.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept. 15 released a toolkit to help health care payers improve antibiotic use in outpatient settings. The guidance was created through an ongoing partnership between the agency and The Pew Charitable Trusts. CDC developed the toolkit after a January 2020 meeting...

www.pewtrusts.org

