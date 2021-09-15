CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, CT

Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 9-16-21

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 5 days ago

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2021-0143 by Stephen Richardson & Demetra Spiliotopoulos for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 14 Laddie Lane, Lakeville Map 7, Lot 11-2 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to aconroy@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

tricornernews.com

