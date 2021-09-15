CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A State-by-State Approach to Closing the Health Equity Gap

By Joseph V. Sakran, Suhas Gondi, Ebony Hilton
Scientific American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to swell, resurrects mask mandates and forces hospitals back to surge capacity, a familiar pattern is emerging. Like its less transmissible predecessors, this dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variant is especially affecting vulnerable populations in minority and rural communities, where vaccinations have lagged because of a perfect storm of reduced access to care, vaccine hesitancy, targeted misinformation campaigns and historically rooted mistrust.

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

State health council approves expanded vaccine requirement

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Public Health Council on Wednesday approved a plan to require coronavirus vaccination for all employees at rest homes, assisted living residences and hospice programs, along with workers who provide in-home direct care services. The council unanimously approved the plan at a public meeting, with members...
BOSTON, MA
Delta County Independent

The state of Delta Health

Like numerous rural hospitals and clinics across the nation, Delta Health continues to face critical financial concerns which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital was already experiencing financial loss. In 2018 the hospital’s net operating loss was roughly $741,000 a trend that has continued over the ensuing years at an alarming rate.
DELTA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Petoskey News-Review

State health department creates new immunization portal

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created a new Michigan immunization portal for residents to review and save their own immunization records. As of Aug. 19, anyone 18 years or older who has immunization records in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) is able to locate their immunization record in MCIR if a record exists and matches their government identification (examples include a Michigan Secretary of State driver's license or ID card or U.S. passport).
HEALTH
wxxv25.com

State health officials discuss COVID-19 surge

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health hosted a press conference to talk about the surge in COVID cases and how COVID is impacting pregnant women. State health officials announced that Mississippi has reported its seventh pediatric death and there are an increasing amount of deaths among pregnant women. Dr....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247wallst.com

The Town With the Best Health Insurance Coverage in Every State

The United States is the only industrialized country in the world without universal health care. As a result, most Americans under age 65 receive employer-based health insurance coverage. Under this system, an estimated 28.9 million Americans under 65 were uninsured in 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic put over 22 million Americans out of work.
POLITICS
Nature.com

A Continuum Deformation Approach for Growth Analysis of COVID-19 in the United States

The COVID-19 global pandemic has significantly impacted every aspect of life all over the world. The United States is reported to have suffered more than 20% of the global casualties from this pandemic. It is imperative to investigate the growth dynamics of the disease in the US based on varying geographical and governmental factors that best manifest itself in each State of the Country. This paper utilizes a hybrid machine learning and continuum deformation-based approach for analyzing the stability and growth rate of the pandemic. To this end, principal stress values of the pandemic continuum body are obtained using Mohr’s Circle method and overlapping, moving windows of data are analysed successively. This helps in finding the correlations between the growth rate and Governments’ action/Public’s reaction. Government actions include “state of emergency”, “shelter at place”, and “phase declarations”. We also consider the vaccination rate milestones, which shows us the coordinated Governments’ action/Public’s reaction. Finally, a number of recommendations are made to the Governments and people for better management of future pandemics.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#Health Disparities#Community Health#State#Covid#Medicaid
KPVI Newschannel 6

State health officials try to bridge the vaccine divide

GRANTVILLE — When Grantville Councilman Jim Sells started feeling sick this summer, he tried to tough it out. He described himself as a hard-core conservative and a skeptic of masks, vaccines and other COVID-19 precautions. He tried some home remedies he read about online, but nothing helped, so he checked himself into the hospital, not knowing just how close he was to death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
maciverinstitute.com

Health Outcome Gaps Closing Between the Vaccinated and Unvaccinated in Wisconsin

The risk of infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 in Wisconsin is still higher for the unvaccinated, but that gap continues to close according to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released on Wednesday. The new data compares COVID-19 case, hospitalization, and death rates in Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
WAFF

State Health Officer issues COVID mitigation update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a COVID-19 press briefing Friday morning. Dr. Harris discussed mitigation efforts, vaccines, hospital numbers and more. It was an emotional morning for the health leader. “We are really in a crisis situation. We’ve said that over and over...
ALABAMA STATE
kernvalleysun.com

Health Insurance Matters: Medicare AEP is Approaching

If you worked in a retail store, the “holidays” would probably be one of your busiest times. Well before the "season" you would be learning about new products and placing orders for your store. The process is similar for the Medicare specialist. The first step is “certification.” It starts out...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
southcarolinapublicradio.org

277,000 More Women Than Men Are Vaxed In South Carolina: How State Health Officials Are Approaching the COVID Vaccine Gender Gap

An awful lot of research and quite a few surveys show how much men hate going to the doctor. In very polite terms, Dr. Jane Kelly, South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist, says that men simply access healthcare far less frequently than women, “even when they have a chronic medical condition such as diabetes or hypertension.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Patriot Ledger

State Health Policy Commission recommends cost controls

Nearly 10 years after Massachusetts passed a law aimed at reining in rising health care expenses, an agency created under that law is warning that the state is at risk of losing progress made in its cost-control battle without further action. After the second consecutive year that health care cost...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy