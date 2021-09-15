Letters to the Editor - The Lakeville Journal - 9-16-21

A recent article and a recent Letter to the Editor makes reference to confusion over the liability of the Town of Canaan/Falls Village for River Road Homes. The Town of Canaan/Falls Village has applied for a Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Housing for $725,800 for site clearing, earth moving, gravel for trenches, sub-base courses for paving and storm drainage. In the CDBG grant application, Project Information (Exhibit 00.5) identifies River Road Homes as the Project Name and The Town of Falls Village, CT as both the Responsible Entity and the Grant Recipient. The Certifying Officer Name and Title is listed as Henry Todd, First Selectman. The document concludes with the signature of the Responsible Entity Official Signature. This document was signed by Henry Todd, First Selectman, Town of Canaan, CT on June 16, 2021. Chapter 2 of the CDBG Small Cities Grants Management Manual defines The Responsible Entity as follows,