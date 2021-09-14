CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95

wfmt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — George Wein, one of the great impresarios of 20th-century music who helped found the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals and set the template for gatherings everywhere from Woodstock to the south of France, has died at 95. A family spokesperson says Wein died “peacefully in his sleep” Monday in his New York City apartment. A former jazz club owner and aspiring pianist, Wein launched the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954 with a lineup for the heavens: Billie Holiday and Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, and Lester Young. Wein led the festival for more than 50 years.

www.wfmt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Woodstock, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Wein
Person
Lester Young
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Billie Holiday
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy