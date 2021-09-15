Police Blotter - CT State Police Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Sept. 6 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Troop B responded to a report of a disturbance on Lower Road in North Canaan. Following an investigation, Fawn Rosier, 30, of North Canaan was charged with breach of peace in the second degree. She was scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 7.