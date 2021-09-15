Getting to know you, getting to know all about you

SEBRING — A former chief of Plantation Fire Department may become the new public safety director for Highlands County, if confirmed on Tuesday. Ellis “Laney” Stearns III served with the Plantation Fire Department from 2002-2018, and was chief of that department starting in 2013, according to his resume. HE supervised 350 people in administration; firefighting, rescue and EMS; fire and life safety; training, and fleet/facility maintenance.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO