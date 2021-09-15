Getting to know you, getting to know all about you
Final Four city manager candidates meet with community. Four candidates vying for the Clermont City Manager position met with community members. Thursday, Sept. 9 as a part of the final interview process. The four were chosen from 70 applicants from 24 different states, according to Doug Thomas, Senior Vice President of Strategic Government Resources, the recruitment firm that is screening the candidates for the city.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
