CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Getting to know you, getting to know all about you

By SHARON SPOHN Correspondent
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Four city manager candidates meet with community. Four candidates vying for the Clermont City Manager position met with community members. Thursday, Sept. 9 as a part of the final interview process. The four were chosen from 70 applicants from 24 different states, according to Doug Thomas, Senior Vice President of Strategic Government Resources, the recruitment firm that is screening the candidates for the city.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

Stearns chosen Public Safety director

SEBRING — A former chief of Plantation Fire Department may become the new public safety director for Highlands County, if confirmed on Tuesday. Ellis “Laney” Stearns III served with the Plantation Fire Department from 2002-2018, and was chief of that department starting in 2013, according to his resume. HE supervised 350 people in administration; firefighting, rescue and EMS; fire and life safety; training, and fleet/facility maintenance.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
uga.edu

Getting to Know You: Dr. Danielle Lambert

The College of Public Health has welcomed five new faculty this fall who we want to introduce to the wider CPH community. This week, meet Dr. Danielle Lambert, who has joined the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics as an assistant professor. What brought you to the field of public health?
ATHENS, GA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Moorhead's cadet program aims to diversify police department

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Shannon Monroe was hired as Moorhead police chief in 2018, but he’s been with the department since 1994, and he’s watched the community grow more diverse while the police force remains mostly white and male. Monroe has been frustrated with efforts to diversify the department. “We...
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
midfloridanewspapers.com

Illinois proving popular route for American white pelicans

CHICAGO (AP) — A kind of bird that not that long ago was so rare in Illinois that people traveled hours just to catch a glimpse of one have lately been winging their way through the Chicago area. Snow-white 30-pound birds called the American white pelican are on their semiannual...
ILLINOIS STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

SFSC to power district with $30,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) received a $30,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to create powerful communities in the college’s district of Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties through its initiative, Increasing Training Opportunities for Electrical Lineworker Students by Expanding Training Capacity and Improving Safety. This grant will...
AVON PARK, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Thomas
midfloridanewspapers.com

The Nature Conservancy buys 13.5K acres in Hancock County

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Nature Conservancy has acquired approximately 13,500 acres of forested land north of Tunk Mountain in Hancock County. The land, which will continue to be open for birding, hunting and fishing, abuts an existing preserve to the north of Tunk Mountain and the northwest corner of the state’s Donnell Pond Public Land, the Bangor Daily News reported.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy