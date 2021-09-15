Local treasures: our public servants
It's not easy serving in public office. Ask anyone who has done it, if you yourself haven't, from a student class president to a U.S. senator. They serve many different constituents who often cannot come to agreement among themselves on just about any issue, making it that much harder to please them all at any time. It's got to be more about acceptable compromise, which is certainly next to impossible in the current toxic, polarized political climate.
