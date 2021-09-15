Ribbon cutting at SharpShell Solutions

VAN WERT — Thursday afternoon marked the beginning of a new era for Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge when they cut the ribbon for its grand reopening event. The company bought the land where the old Arby's and Cashland had operated to expand the parking lots, house the offices, and begin the renovation and addition of more garage space. The company began plans for this renovation just over a year ago just before COVID-19 restrictions were set in place. Brian Greve stated that a huge question mark was posed over the plan due to COVID restrictions but they decided to press on.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO