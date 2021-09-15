CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bears season, same Bears prime-time result

 5 days ago

I’m not going to bore you whining about why the Chicago Bears keep getting national prime-time TV appearances; I’ve covered the topic aplenty over the years, most recently here and here. But the decision to keep Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace around for another year is one of those “Chicago Way” type of things, although the Ricketts family and the way the Blackhawks have handled a sex scandal in their organization are giving those at Halas Hall a run for their money as it turns out the Bears do not have a monopoly on stupidity in the Chicago sports market.

