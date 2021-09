CHATEAUGAY-BRAINARDSVILLE — Chateaugay-Brainardsville Fire Commissioners accepted the resignation of Fire Commissioner Nate Collette at their Tuesday meeting. Collette was a previous Chairperson and a longtime member of the district board. His departure from the board is the result from financing disagreements and disputes on the acquisition of a new fire truck. According to the current Chairperson of Commissioners, JoEllen Sumier, the primary reason of purchasing a new fire truck is due to the district’s current fire truck reaching the end of its useful life span of 30 years and prolonging that lifespan would become too costly for the station and to taxpayers.

BRAINARDSVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO