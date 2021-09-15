CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

35 students earn AP Capstone Diplomas

midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

TAVARES — Thirty-five Lake County Schools students earned the AP Capstone Diploma™ during the 2020-21 school year. “We proudly recognize the achievements of students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program,” said Frances Celis. “Our AP Capstone students and teachers showed extraordinary commitment while facing historic challenges. This is a meaningful college readiness program that will serve our students well after high school.”

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

