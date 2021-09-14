Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. to host Tony Awards

As he opens the door to his baby-blue BMW convertible, Leslie Odom Jr. announces our itinerary for this sweltering June morning. First, coffee. Next: deliver breakfast pastries to his parents, then to Lucy, his four-year-old daughter, and his mother- and father-in-law. These relatives, Odom explains as we climb into the car, all live within a five-block radius of the home he and his wife, Nicolette Robinson, share with Lucy and their five-month-old son. Yes, Odom is an eager family man—one of several traits you might consider . . . corny. There’s also song-and-dance man (thanks, in large part, to his Tony-winning role in Hamilton), self-help author (book title: Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning), and jazz vocalist (he has released not one but two albums of holiday music). When Odom starts the car, the coupe’s engine is quickly drowned out by Nat King Cole’s rendition of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” piping through the stereo. “My phone’s on shuffle, man,” he protests. But when the next tune is a Hanukkah song sung in Hebrew—Robinson’s mother is Jewish, and the couple observe the holiday each year—he just laughs and shakes his head. “I know, I know.” Here’s the thing about Odom: He does know.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO