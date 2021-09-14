CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. to host Tony Awards

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-delayed Tony Awards have landed two impressive masters of ceremonies: Tony- and Grammy-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr. will host a splashy TV special, and the awards will be hosted by Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald. Producers of the telecast announced Monday that...

