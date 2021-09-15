Climate Change in New Mexico over the Next 50 Years: Impacts on Water Resources
This scientific report describes climate change impacts to water resources in New Mexico over the next 50 years. It was prepared by a team of climate and water resources scientists convened by New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources (NMBGMR). This report, also referred to as the Leap Ahead Analysis Assessment, will inform the development of the New Mexico 50-Year Water Plan, in preparation by the Interstate Stream Commission (ISC).geoinfo.nmt.edu
Comments / 1