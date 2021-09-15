CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Socorro, NM

Climate Change in New Mexico over the Next 50 Years: Impacts on Water Resources

nmt.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis scientific report describes climate change impacts to water resources in New Mexico over the next 50 years. It was prepared by a team of climate and water resources scientists convened by New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources (NMBGMR). This report, also referred to as the Leap Ahead Analysis Assessment, will inform the development of the New Mexico 50-Year Water Plan, in preparation by the Interstate Stream Commission (ISC).

geoinfo.nmt.edu

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Socorro, NM
Government
City
Socorro, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Water Resources#Nmbgmr

Comments / 0

Community Policy