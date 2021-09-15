CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indium Corporation to Feature Precision Gold Solutions at Space Tech Expo

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill feature its high-reliability, precision gold solder solutions for critical applications during Space Tech Expo from Oct. 6-8 at Long Beach, Calif. Aerospace and military applications require materials with exacting tolerances that perform well under the most extreme conditions. From the 1960s through today, Indium Corporation has contributed significantly to the U.S. Space program. During the inaugural moonwalk, Indium Corporation’s materials were used to seal the containers that brought rocks back from the moon’s surface. Since then, the company’s materials have been used in moon missions, Mars missions, and satellite technology.

