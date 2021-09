KIRKLAND, Wash. – The City of Kirkland is providing immediate financial assistance to Kirkland residents struggling to pay for their rent, mortgage or City of Kirkland utilities due to COVID-19. Eligibility guidelines, information about the application process, and FAQs can be found on the Residential Rent, Mortgage, and Utility Relief Program webpage. Language and cultural navigators are available to help access the program. Funding has been made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act in order to provide relief in advance of when Kirkland’s eviction moratorium expires on September 30, 2021. In the next few weeks, additional rent and utility assistance will be available for small commercial businesses and commercial landlords as well as those needing help to pay for utilities only.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO