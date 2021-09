Open source communities don’t just happen. They require work. Sometimes the technical interest in an open source project is enough to attract a group of people to get involved. However, after some time, things are going to get too big for those with a particular bent (documentation, coding, testing) to manage the interactions between the various participants, moderate awkward (or downright aggressive) communications, help encourage new members to contribute, raise the visibility of the project into new areas or market sectors, and all the other pieces that go into keeping a project healthy.

