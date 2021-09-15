CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work, Sweat, Die: The Price of Really Hot Jobs

 5 days ago

Here's a hot topic for Labor Day: Heat. It's been a hell of a hot summer, exploding the tops off thermometers with deadly triple-digit readings across the country, including in far northern regions that've almost never seen such extremes. As we're learning, week after week of debilitating heat intensifies wildfires, causes electric grids to fail, kills millions of wild animals (including fish), burns up crops and concentrates toxic air.

