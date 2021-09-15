CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer Deaths Are Down -- And Up

 5 days ago

Overall, cancer deaths continue to decline, but the news isn't universally good. Between 2001 and 2018, lung cancer deaths steeply declined, as did rates for melanoma, female breast and colorectal cancers. Cancer incidence rates are higher for men, but increasing among women. Black people have lower rates of cancer incidence...

7 Ways to Prevent Colon Cancer

As with all diseases, prevention is the best medicine when it comes to colorectal cancer. Colon cancer and rectal cancer, typically grouped together as colorectal cancer because they are both diseases of the large intestine, affect approximately 1 in 20 Americans. Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in...
Aspirin could cut cancer death by 20%, study finds

In a recent study published in ecancermedicalscience, researchers found patients with a wide range of cancers who take aspirin as part of their treatment could help to reduce their risk of death by 20%. They carried out a systematic review of 118 published studies in patients with 18 different cancers.
Heating Up CAR T Cells for Cancer Therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has had great success in treating blood cancers. But when it comes to solid tumors, the therapy often misses the mark. In solid tumors such as sarcomas, the tumor microenvironment suppresses CAR T cells, making them less effective. Using synthetic biology, Gabriel Kwong,...
Cancer Immunotherapy Gets a Power Up by PIP

Researchers are focusing on several major areas to improve cancer immunotherapy. Now, a team at Kyoto University report they have developed a synthetic molecule that can provide energy to anticancer immune cells, increasing their numbers and improving their longevity. Their findings are published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology in...
Ovarian Cancer: The Silent Disease

PEORIA - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Ovarian cancer is a tough disease to diagnose because the signs and symptoms aren’t always as obvious as some other types of cancer. For example, bloating and abdominal pain are symptoms of ovarian cancer, but can often be confused with constipation. For years, ovarian cancer was known as a “silent” disease. “That’s been the challenging part of ovarian cancer -- it usually presents at an advanced stage because Continue Reading
Pancreatic Cancer Research Ramps Up as Roche and NovoCure Announce Partnership

Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of the most common cancers, less than 10% of patients survive longer than five years, largely due to most cases being diagnosed at a late stage. A collaboration between NovoCure and Roche hopes to improve those odds. This morning, NovoCure and Swiss pharma...
New ovarian cancer treatment shrinks tumours in nearly half of patients in trial, results show

A new treatment for an advanced form of ovarian cancer is "highly effective" at shrinking tumours, according to researchers.The combination of the drugs VS-6766 and defactinib resulted in a significant response in 11 out of 24 patients (46 per cent) during a small-scale phase one trial.It performed even better in patients with tumours driven by the KRAS mutation, with 64 per cent of patients responding to the treatment.Researchers said they were "delighted" with the outcome and suggested it could mean a "significant advance" in treatment if the results are replicated in larger trials.The study was led by a team at...
If You Notice This on Your Face, Have Your Kidneys Checked

You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.
Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
Duluth lighting up teal for ovarian cancer

DULUTH, MN– September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Landmarks around Duluth will be lighting up teal this weekend to raise awareness. Five landmarks will be lit blue: the DECC, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, the silos at Pier B, and the Radisson Hotel. According to Kris Greer, the Board Chair for...
Butterfly release benefit planned to fight ovarian cancer

Hannah Caver, for the Tribune BIRMINGHAM —The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s (NLOCF) Inaugural Together in Teal Butterfly Release will take place at Vulcan Park on Sunday, September 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to honor the women whose lives have been impacted by ovarian cancer Just like the flutter of a butterfly’s wings, […]
Some hospitals do mandate COVID vaccination for employees

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why aren't the hospitals nationwide mandating all personnel be COVID vaccinated? I am getting conflicting information. Don't you think the first-line people treating the ill, whether it is to check a patient in to the hospital or a nurse, should have their vaccine in order to work in the hospital? -- K.W.
Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
Dr. Fauci Says This Could End the Pandemic in Just Two Months

The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life. Read on for 5 essential points from Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
