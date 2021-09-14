CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Naftali Bennett

By Mansour Abbas
Time
 7 days ago

In the end, it all comes down to courage. After four elections in two years, a bold act was needed to unite a country frayed by political stalemate and brought to a desperate standstill. Something dramatic needed to change, but more importantly, someone courageous needed to make that change. Naftali Bennett threw himself into a political firestorm in order to forge previously unimaginable ties between Israel’s left and right, Arabs and Jews, religious and secular. He formed one of the most diverse governments in Israel’s history.

time.com

Comments / 0

Related
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

JERUSALEM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said. Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates. read more.
MILITARY
Fox News

Woke history hits Middle East as Palestinians accused of erasing history

Palestinian leaders and their western supporters on the political Left are now re-interpreting biblical history amid a wider expansion of woke activism in the Middle East, critics say. The Palestinian Authority (PA), emboldened by some in Europe and United Nations bodies, are looking to dismantle Judeo-Christian ties to the Holy Land as they seek to invent a new narrative favoring their claims on the region, opponents of the campaign argue.
RELIGION
AFP

Israel recaptures last two Palestinian jailbreak fugitives

All six Palestinian militants who escaped an Israeli high-security jail through a tunnel dug under a sink are back in custody, after the army said Sunday it had recaptured the last two. In a call Sunday with Israeli security chiefs, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the escape "a major mishap".
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left And Right#Arabs#Jews#Knesset#Israeli
The Jewish Press

Bennett Promises Settlements’ Leaders: No Construction Freeze

Naftali Bennett on Thursday met for the first time as Prime Minister with the heads of the Yesha Council for a working session during which they discussed developing the settlement in Judea and Samaria and strengthening local authorities there. Judea and Samaria’s heads of councils were not invited to the meeting which was limited to the senior level only: Yesha Council Chairman (Bennett’s his old job) David Elhayeni, Amana Secretary-General Zeev Hever (Zambish), Yesha Council Director-General Yigal Dilmoni, and Yesha Council Deputy-Chairman Matanya Shapira.
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett meets with Egyptian President El-Sisi in Sinai

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed a series of topics, including “ways to deepen and strengthen cooperation between the states, with an emphasis on broadening mutual trade, and a long series of regional and international issues.”
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Time

Ebrahim Raisi

When Ebrahim Raisi, an unremarkable 60-year-old cleric, was anointed Iran’s President in an engineered June 2021 election, the decisive vote was cast not by Iran’s population but its 82-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ruled since 1989 and sees in Raisi a loyal supplicant and potential successor. Raisi’s...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Poll finds nearly 80% of Palestinians want Abbas to resign

A new poll has found that nearly 80% of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, reflecting widespread anger over the death of an activist in security forces' custody and a crackdown on protests over the summer.The survey released Tuesday found support for Abbas' Hamas rivals remained high months after the 11-day Gaza war in May, when the Islamic militant group was widely seen by Palestinians as having scored a victory against a far more powerful Israel while the Western-backed Abbas was sidelined. ...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Battenfeld: Bumbling Biden faces severe credibility test at United Nations

President Biden, already staggering from failures at home, faces a severe credibility test internationally as he gives his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly. Whether it’s a drone strike that killed innocent civilians in Afghanistan, a submarine deal that the French are upset at being cut out of,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy