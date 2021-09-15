CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Biden's Vaccination Rule for Private Employers Survive Judicial Scrutiny? A Broad Standard With No Exceptions Better Serves His Goals, but It Will Be Harder To Defend in Court

 5 days ago

The White House says a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that President Joe Biden plans to impose on private employers, which "will impact over 80 million workers," is all about "Vaccinating the Unvaccinated." But officially, that mandate is aimed at protecting workplace safety, and the difference between those two descriptions could make it vulnerable to the flood of litigation it will provoke.

